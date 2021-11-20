Royal Never Give Up reunites three former PSG.LGD players for Dota 2 roster

Three members of the dominant PSG.LGD from 2018 to 2019—Somnus, Chalice, and xNova—complete Royal Never Give Up’s roster for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit.

The new roster was announced via RNG’s Weibo, as translated by Dot Esports. The Chinese organization praised Somnus’ experience maturity, Chalice’s adeptness at teamfight control, and xNova’s exceptional vision game.

Somnus left PSG.LGD with fy in 2020 to create Elephant with several other Chinese stars. But the messy initial transfers belied issues with the org, and Elephant pulled out of Dota 2 after just one year and an underwhelming showing at The International 10. Chalice and xNova moved to EHOME and found some success domestically, but failed to make a splash internationally, even losing to Elephant in the TI10 last chance qualifiers.

The trio join up with Zhong “God King” Liushuai and Chong “FelixCiaoBa” Wei Lun, who both stayed with RNG through the last season. Xie “Super” Junhao, who played with Somnus during Elephant’s The International 10 run, will return to his former head coach position.

RNG failed to qualify for TI10 this year, falling to Team MagMa in the lower bracket of the last-chance qualifier. The org will once again need to take the long road to future Major qualification, since they were relegated after placing seventh in the second season of the Chinese regional league’s upper division.

RNG will begin their journey in the lower division, with another highly-touted team comprising several former Vici Gaming members looking to be their toughest competition for promotion.