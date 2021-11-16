Eurus, Dy, and Pyw register new roster under Xtreme Gaming

A new Chinese organization is expanding into Dota 2 with some heavy-hitting names.

Three former Vici Gaming players—Eurus, Pyw, and Dy—have joined up with two players previously of Sparking Arrow Gaming, Sun “Srf” Runfa and Wang “J” Wenjun. The five players registered a new roster under Xtreme Gaming in Valve’s Dota Pro Circuit registration website, with Eurus confirming his inclusion this morning.

No official announcement has come from VG regarding the departure of its players, while Elephant had previously announced Eurus’ departure as a free agent. Srf and J left SAG in June and January, respectively, this year.

Screengrab via Valve

With two players from VG, it’s possible, but unlikely, that the new stack will end up taking over their former team’s slot in the upper division. VG has competed in Dota 2 since 2012, establishing itself as a premier Chinese organization. Regardless of whether it retains any of the players who achieved a respectable joint-fifth placing at The International 10, it’s likely that the org will return in some capacity.

Elephant’s spot in the upper division is also empty. With former Elephant player Eurus on the roster, Xtreme might lay claim to it—though it’s possible that the other players on that roster have ownership of the slot depending on the registration.

SAG also retains a slot in the lower division. While no players are currently registered under the org in Valve’s official system, three players are rostered, according to Liquipedia.

This means that Xtreme Gaming will possibly need to qualify for the upcoming season of the DPC through the open qualifiers. With superstar power backing them, it’s unlikely that they’ll fail. But more established teams have fallen in the past.