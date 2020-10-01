Four Angry Men’s new Chinese Dota 2 roster headlined by former LGD and VG stars

PUBG esports organization Four Angry Men (4AM) announced today that it’s branching out into Dota 2, bringing several high-profile Chinese players together to form a new super team.

The roster features PSG.LGD’s former captain fy and star mid laner Somnus. Famed veteran Sylar takes the carry role, with ex-Vici Gaming offlaner Yang filling position three. The least famous name on this roster, Ru “RedPanda” Zhihao, previously played hard support for Sparking Arrow Gaming, an up-and-coming young team that upset giants in their path.

Image via 4AM Esports

4AM is partnering with one of China’s largest multi-channel network companies, Little Elephant and Big Goose Culture. The full team name will be 4AM.Elephant, according to official social media channels.

Speculation surrounding this roster reached a fever pitch when several stars on traditional esports powerhouses like LGD and VG opted out of their contracts. While most of the roster was all but confirmed via fy’s personal stream almost a month ago, it seems like protracted negotiations over another star, former VG carry Eurus, failed to materialize into anything concrete. Eurus is now a free agent, having opted out of his contract on Sept. 15.

4AM acknowledged that the time leading up to the announcement was an excruciating wait, saying it was in the org’s best interests to assemble as competitive a team as possible. The club confirmed that negotiations were ongoing with several other organizations and players.