Vici Gaming recruits 23savage, old eLeVeN to new Dota 2 roster

Chinese organization Vici Gaming revealed new additions to its Dota 2 squad today, casting its net overseas to enlist Thai starlet Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon and looking within its own shores for experienced offlaner old eLeVen.

Former star carry Eurus, also known as Paparazi, will be leaving the roster. One of China’s finest cores, Eurus spent three years under the VG banner and will looking for a “new home club” with more announcements to come, the organization said.

We hereby unveil our #Dota2 lineup for the upcoming season:



⭐ VG.23Savage Nuengnara Teeramahanon

⭐ VG.Erica 杨绍瀚

⭐ VG.Ori 曾焦阳

⭐ VG.old eLeVeN 任杨伟

⭐ VG.Pyw 熊家晗

⭐ VG.Dy 丁聪



Read More: https://t.co/77tJ1Wi6IH #VGFighting #VGWIN pic.twitter.com/JRZzxarFG5 — VICI Gaming (@VICI) September 15, 2020

23savage’s successful season in Southeast Asia has caught the eye of VG. His immense talent at just 18 years old has been noted, with the Thai being the second player in the world to hit 11,000 MMR in Dota 2. The carry was previously released from the Fnatic roster for Filipino star Raven.

VG said that 23savage will only be expected to arrive in China in late-October to early-November due to ongoing visa processes and the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the organization will be temporarily playing with Yang “Erica” Shaohan, formerly of Keen Gaming.

Old eLeVeN rejoins the roster as VG’s new offlaner after Yang’s departure two weeks ago. The player most recently turned out for PSG.LGD and played for his new organization during the 2017-18 season.

Eurus is reportedly teaming up with former PSG.LGD stars Somnus and fy for PUBG organization Four Angry Men, according to vpgame.com. This move would see him reunite with ex-VG offlaner Yang as well.