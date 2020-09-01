Yang, rOtK leave Vici Gaming’s Dota 2 roster

Vici Gaming’s offlaner Yang and coach rOtK have chosen to leave the club’s Dota 2 roster upon the expiration of their contracts, the organization announced today.

Both announcements said the duo was headed for new pastures rather than retiring or taking a break from the professional scene.

Rumors surrounding the Chinese Dota 2 scene suggest that Yang and rOtK are headed for a new superteam recruited by Four Angry Men (4AM), which currently only has a roster in PUBG. 4AM is said to be potentially targeting PSG.LGD’s stars Somnus and fy, as well as Aster’s captain Fade.

ROtK has been a key part of VG’s legacy. He was a player for the organization’s highest The International finish at TI4.

Flirting with retirement after the tournament, he eventually returned to active play with famed organizations like EHOME, LGD, and VG once more, eventually moving to coaching in 2017

Yang began his professional career as part of VG’s Potential roster. He moved through different iterations of the organization’s various affiliates before a successful year-long campaign with VGJ.Thunder from 2017 to 2018 propelled him into the spotlight as one of China’s most promising offlaners.

After being an integral part of VG since 2015, Yang will be leaving the club due to his contract expiring.

Both were promoted to the main roster before the 2018 season began. Yang and rOtK became key parts of the dominant Chinese squad that was widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world, winning two Majors in the 2018-19 Dota Pro Circuit and finishing in the top six at TI9.