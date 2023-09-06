Dota 2 players are begging Valve to extend its 10th-anniversary celebration and rewards

Expectations were high for Dota 2’s 10th-anniversary event, which started on Aug. 17, but Valve settled on a chest full of cosmetics instead of introducing a full-blown celebration with new game modes. Though some fans were disappointed, the Dota 2 community grew to appreciate the free skins and players now want Valve to extend the event’s duration.

The free commemorative treasures in Dota 2 feature 13 items and players can unlock one chest after winning a match—two matches if they’re playing Turbo mode. This meant that players looking to unlock all the items would need to win 13 matches in three weeks, equaling 26 matches with a 50 percent win rate.

These might look like rookie numbers to the most experienced Dota 2 players, but fans with limited availability haven’t been able to complete their 13 wins to unlock all of the 10th-anniversary celebration rewards.

At time of writing, Dota 2 fans are requesting an additional week to extend the anniversary event. Considering there won’t be a battle pass this year, there looks to be nothing standing in the way of a potential extension in terms of content.

“Three more weeks,” a Dota 2 fan said, while others highlighted how the event’s original duration was too short to begin with.

Considering Dota 2’s The International battle pass has always lit a fire in the hearts of many veteran players, causing them to return to the game every year, welcoming them with free cosmetics could extend their stay.

In 2022, Valve gave away the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass and an arcana for free, allowing Dota 2 to hit one million players for the first time in years. Introducing new players to the game has always been one of Dota 2’s weaknesses, which increases the importance of attracting veteran players and retaining their interest.

Unless Valve is looking to market Dota 2 heavily this year, copying everything it did last year could allow the game to have another successful year in terms of player numbers.

