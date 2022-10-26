Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass and an Arcana for free

The International 2022 is set to wrap up this weekend with the final four teams clashing to see who will lift the Aegis of Champions in Singapore. To celebrate, Valve is giving all Dota 2 players a special surprise in the form of The International 2022 Swag Bag.

From now until the end of the 2022 Battle Pass, players who have played at least 10 matches of Dota will be able to claim this goodie bag that celebrates the game’s biggest competitive event. This includes a free entry pass for the battle pass itself, meaning fans who were dead set on not supporting what has been a mostly negatively received product will be able to get the rewards without needing to pay at all—as long as they still play the game.

Here is what you will get if you log into the game and play 10 matches between now and Jan. 12, 2023.

One month of Dota Plus.

A Level 1 Battle Pass, redeemable for 24 Battle Levels if you already own a Battle Pass.

Your choice of one Arcana from any available on the Dota 2 store.

So on top of the free battle pass, you will also get to try Dota Plus, Valve’s premium service for the game that offers a handful of useful extras for frequent players, and any Arcana available in the store.

This is part of Valve’s larger initiative to make the season surrounding TI a more open time for all Dota fans to get more involved in the game, whether they just want to keep grinding, are new to the scene, or are returning after a break.

It might not save the battle pass from being a disappointment to most fans, and it is absolutely not going to help the TI11 prize pool catch up to previous years. But in terms of giving back to the community at a time when this content was creating a riff, it is a good way for Valve to start fixing things on that end.