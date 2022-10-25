Trainwreck wants to form Dota 2 team, names Arteezy and zai among key targets

Popular slot streamer Tyler Faraz Niknam, better known as Trainwreck, recently talked about several Dota 2 topics regarding the current state of the competitive scene. And, out of all his comments, the one that stood out the most to his viewers was when he mentioned he wanted to start his own Dota 2 team, and it seems like he already has a few popular names in mind.

On his stream, Trainwreck mentioned three names that he would pick right off the bat to join his new Dota 2 team: Gustav “s4” Magnusson, Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg, and Artour “Arteezy” Babaev. All three of them have a strong legacy within the game’s competitive scene over the last decade.

Trainwreck is a massive fan of Dota 2 and has mentioned several times over the years that he wanted to create a team of his own, despite his claims of popular Dota personalities SingSing and AdmiralBulldog not taking him seriously.

Even though others claim this idea will not come to fruition, he seemingly remains steadfast on the idea. He had a few comments regarding Evil Geniuses not making it far in recent TI runs, after previously winning TI5.

Trainwreck even publicly showed his support for EG’s star, urging him to not lose hope and keep playing. He called Arteezy the best player since day one and hopes to one day be by his side when Artour finally wins the big one again.

@Arteezy bro if i need to come and give a speech to you in front of 10's of thousands I will, you will not quit, you will not leave, you will continue, and to the day that you hold that trophy high i'll be right there crying tears of happiness, rtz since day 1 baby, fuck the rest — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) October 15, 2021

According to Trainwreck, the reason Arteezy is unable to reach the top of the mountain again after his previous peak at TI5 is that he hasn’t found the right fit of supporting players for himself yet. EG has been Arteezy’s home for years now and the organization has invested a lot into him in that span of time. They have always drafted around Arteezy as a key player because many believe his knowledge of game mechanics and overall gameplay to be better than the rest.

This has led many fans into thinking that Arteezy throws his weight around and influences the rest of his team away from their strengths by dragging them into his pace. While this fact is often disputed, a lot of players and fans believe it to be true, with several claims of Artour being a “toxic” player in their pubs. Trainwreck had some choice words to say on that matter as well.

With his vast fortune and influence, it seems likely that Trainwreck could start his own Dota 2 team. But just to get the three players he has in mind, it would take some heavy legwork as he would need to negotiate deals with EG and Team Liquid to bring in Arteezy and zai, which could be extremely costly. He would also need to convince s4 to join on, along with filling out the remaining roster spots and bringing them all together to practice and compete in person.

His mind seems to be made up on at least giving the idea a shot and the players he wants as well, but will this idea finally succeed? Only time will tell.