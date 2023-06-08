Valve is heavily tweaking one of Dota 2’s most beloved modes

At the start of 2023, Valve promised to show some love to Dota 2’s Turbo mode, where everything is faster than in a normal match. Despite not receiving dedicated updates, Turbo has been one of the most popular modes within the Dota 2 community—and it has now received a standalone patch filled with exciting changes.

In addition to fixing some of the known bugs in the Turbo game mode yesterday, Valve also aimed to make Turbo even faster by adjusting the timings of some key in-game moments. Earlier Infused Raindrops, Aghanim’s Shard, and more XP from Wisdom Runes will get players battle-ready much faster than before.

Turbo changes were welcomed with open arms by fans, and some even suggested improvements that Valve could consider in the future. A ranked mode and a The International equivalent for Turbo mode were some of the most liked proposals.

Here are all of the Dota 2 Turbo mode changes that went live on June 7, 2023, according to Valve.

Dota 2 Turbo gameplay changes

Wisdom Rune experience amount increased by 100 percent.

Lotus Pool lotus spawn interval decreased from three minutes to 90 seconds.

Aghanim’s Shard initial availability time reduced from 9:45 to 7:30.

Infused Raindrop initial availability time reduced from 3:30 to 1:30.

The hero selection interface has been updated to show how many players have selected a hero on each team.

Random hero selection are no longer revealed to the enemy team.

Players who select a random hero no longer receive a free Mango and Faerie Fire.

There is no longer a restriction against selecting a random hero for the last 10 seconds of the picking phase.

Phantom Assassin’s Manifold Paradox Arcana will now count wins in Turbo for half credit.

Pudge’s Feast of Abscession Arcana will now count wins against Rubick in Turbo for half credit.

Dota 2 Turbo bug fixes

Fixed various interactions with Phylactery when targeting low-health units.

Fixed Stormcrafter proccing immediately if dropped and picked up again.

Fixed a bug where issuing an attack order while using quick attack against an invulnerable target would cause the cursor to remain in attack mode after failing to issue the order.

Hero Relics are now purple for universal heroes.

Fixed Universal heroes having incorrect attack damage displayed during picking phase.

Fixed Dota Plus neutral item suggestions showing NaN.

Message displayed when killing tormentor changed to be a combat event message that will display who received the shard or how much gold and experience is awarded to the team in the event all available shard upgrades have already been acquired.

You can now add and remove ‘Pinned Items’ when editing them rather than just replacing the existing ones.

