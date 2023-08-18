Valve celebrates 10 years of Dota 2 by giving players free commemorative treasures

It’s been 10 years since Dota 2 launched in July 2013, and to celebrate the occasion, Valve is giving players the chance to earn commemorative treasures, one from each year, for free.

From now until Thursday, Sep. 7, players will receive a commemorative treasure for every win. There are 13 treasures in total (two of which celebrate the two years Dota was in beta), so players just have to win 13 times in the next three weeks.

It has everything from courier skins to full skin sets, persona bundles, immortal weapons, announcer packs, and more. Here’s a list of all the treasures and the corresponding years they’re tied to:

2011 : 10th Anniversary Dolfrat and Roshinante Courier

: 10th Anniversary Dolfrat and Roshinante Courier 2012 : 10th Anniversary The Alpine Stalker’s Set for Ursa

: 10th Anniversary The Alpine Stalker’s Set for Ursa 2013 : 10th Anniversary Relic Sword for Wraith King

: 10th Anniversary Relic Sword for Wraith King 2014: 10th Anniversary Flimtail Courier

10th Anniversary Flimtail Courier 2015: 10th Anniversary Bindings of the Deep Magma for Earthshaker

10th Anniversary Bindings of the Deep Magma for Earthshaker 2016: 10th Anniversary Staff of Gun-Yu for Monkey King

10th Anniversary Staff of Gun-Yu for Monkey King 2017: 10th Anniversary Heaven-Piercing Pauldrons for Invoker

10th Anniversary Heaven-Piercing Pauldrons for Invoker 2018: 10th Anniversary Gabe Newell Chat Lines

10th Anniversary Gabe Newell Chat Lines 2019: 10th Anniversary Hidden Vector for Void Spirit

10th Anniversary Hidden Vector for Void Spirit 2020: 10th Anniversary Aghanim’s Roshan

10th Anniversary Aghanim’s Roshan 2021: 10th Anniversary Mirana Persona Bundle

10th Anniversary Mirana Persona Bundle 2022: 10th Anniversary Shader Effect 2023

10th Anniversary Shader Effect 2023 2023: 10th Anniversary Tormentor

Feedback to the celebration has been mixed. Some players are excited to have another chance to earn highly sought-after cosmetics they thought had been lost in time for free.

Others feel like, while the treasures are relatively good, the celebration is pretty underwhelming for something as big as a game’s 10-year anniversary and Valve should have done more.

Either way, the consensus is it’s better than nothing, which is what most Dota 2 players feared was happening since a full month has passed since the actual date.

