Valve’s community market plays a vital role in its game ecosystems. Similarly to CS:GO, Dota 2 also has its own fair share of cosmetics, some of which will be rarer than most.

In Dota 2, the rarest skins and cosmetics are also unique. From particle effects to unorthodox designs, rare cosmetics allow Dota 2 players to show off their love for the game in their ranked matches.

Here are the rarest skins in Dota 2.

Rarest Dota 2 skins

Alpine Stalker Ursa

When Dota 2 first came out, only a few novelty items were available, and the Alpine Stalker set for Ursa was one of them.

This lighthearted set for Fuzzy Wuzzy was initially released in 2012, and completing the whole set costs roughly $1,000. Players looking to obtain this set must purchase its four pieces from the Steam Community Market.

Darkclaw Emissary Staff

Introduced in 2016, the Darkclaw Emissary Staff comes with three different custom effects. An Ambient animation, a new Poison Touch skill effect, and a Shadow Wave effect come packed with this Mythical weapon.

The base version of the Darkclaw Emissary Staff auctions for $300, while the Inscribed and Autographed editions can go up to $350.

Axe of Phractos

Back in the early 2010s, only a few skins had customized effects. Axe of Phractos for the hero Axe was one of the earliest items with skill effects, and the item retains its rare status today.

Initially released in 2013, Axe of Phractos has a current price tag of above $1,000 on the Steam Community Market.

Jade Baby Roshan

The Baby Roshan courier phenomenon started with Valve’s Diretide and Frostivus seasonal events. Each year, a different kind of Baby Roshan was given to players based on their progression in these events.

Jade Baby Roshan is one of the most expensive variants out there, with a price tag of $1,200, and it’s closely followed by Gingerbread Baby Roshan, which costs $600.

Aghanim’s 2021 Emblem

Emblems are a hit-or-miss kind of cosmetics amongst Dota 2 fans. While some like the idea of having floating particles beneath their hero, a large majority also prefer not to use Emblems to ensure they don’t lose any frames.

Though it’s possible to pick up an Emblem for $60 from the community market, most Emblems, like the Aghanim’s 2021, are untradable, making them quite rare from the get-go. The only way to obtain this kind of item is through participating in their respective events during their time in Dota 2.

Crimson Immortals

Screengrab via Valve

Immortals are flashy items that come with custom effects. The way Immortals get rarer is slightly different, however. Base Immortal items are ratchet easy to obtain, while Crimson versions come with a significantly noticeable lower drop rate.

Most Crimson Immortals, like the Unbroken Fealty for Wraith King and Edge of the Lost Order for Juggernaut, cost more than $700.

Golden Immortals

Screengrab via Valve

Like Crimson Immortals, Golden Immortals are also rarer than regular versions of themselves due to their low drop rate.

Items like Golden Ornithomancer Mantle of the Benefactor for Rubick have a price tag of $600, and the only way to obtain such Immortals is by opening their respective chests when they’re available.

Dragonclaw Hook

Similarly to the Alpine Stalker Ursa set, Dragonclaw Hook was one of Dota 2’s first rare items. The item quickly rose in popularity after Danil “Dendi” Ishutin used it during The International 2013.

This iconic hook for Pudge still auctions for $150 and above on the Steam Community Market.

Legacy Ethereal Flames Wardog

Image via Eurogamer

The Legacy Ethereal Flames Wardog is a courier that fans may not be able to track down anymore. The main reason why this item is on our list is that it was the most expensive item ever traded in Dota 2.

In 2013, a Dota 2 fan paid $38,000 for this colorful courier decked with gems. More expensive trades could have occurred since then. Still, none caught the attention of media and fans as the Legacy Ethereal Flames Wardog did.

Arcanas

Screengrab via Valve

When Arcanas were first introduced, they were poised to become the rarest items in Dota 2. Considering some of them even changed the model of some heroes, they quickly became fan favorites.

Most Arcanas tend to auction between $35 to $60 on the Steam Community Market, and they’re still considered rare cosmetics even after Valve raised the bar multiple times and various other items on our list.