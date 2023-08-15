Valve has stepped in to correct massive changes to Dota 2 over the last fortnight after the release of the 7.34b patch on Aug. 14.

Heroes that have taken the meta by storm have been struck down, with the likes of Witch Doctor and Sand King targeted for adjusting after heavy buffs in Patch 7.34 saw them approach a ridiculous 60 percent win rate, according to stats site Dotabuff.

What’s in Dota 2 Patch 7.34b?

The days of Witch Doctor and Sand King dominating Dota are over, for now

Witch Doctor, who had spiked in both pick rate and win rate, has borne the brunt of these newly-shipped Dota 2 changes. Death Ward’s attack range has been reduced and its cooldown in the early game has been nearly doubled, meaning we’ll see fewer Rampages out of the overbuffed hero at the beginning of the match.

Coupled with nerfs to Death Ward’s talents meaning less range and damage as the game wears on, plus some base damage and stat drops, Witch Doctor should hopefully be brought back in line with the median.

Almost the entirety of Sand King’s kit has been nerfed. From a Burrowstrike damage reduction to a near-removal of Sandstorm’s ability to move with the hero—which was only added last fortnight—SK’s reign at the top of 7.34 is at its end. To be fair, the hero needed it; already at 52 percent win rate before 7.34, SK shot to the top three in no time and was only growing in popularity.

Landmark Invoker changes partially reverted, other heroes receive minor buffs

The rework to Invoker also proved to be too much, with Valve immediately striking down cooldown reduction on Wex and halving late-game values for Ghost Walk. 7.34 saw Carl’s Quas-Wex build receive heavy buffs, with the classic Tornado-EMP combo shooting up in popularity thanks to Wex’s in-built cooldown reduction.

While ability cooldown reduction remains the same with Wex, it no longer has an effect on items. Invoker would take over games thanks to a faster uptime on Hand of Midas for farm, Boots of Travel for map-wide mobility, and Scythe of Vyse for a critical second or third Hex in a teamfight.

That’s not to say the patch was all nerfs: Abaddon received a hefty buff to the heal/damage and range of Mist Coil, Omniknight’s Repel now has a shorter cooldown, and Marci now lands a bonus hit for each Fury stack via her ultimate Unleash.

Dota 2 Patch 7.34b patch notes

Glimmer Cape Cooldown has been raised from 12 seconds to 14 seconds

Spirit Vessel Total cost of recipe has been lowered by 200 (now requires Fluffy Hat instead of Crown Attributes bonus has been lowered from 12 to six Adds +125 Health



Abaddon Mist Coil: Self Damage has been lowered from 50 percent to 40 percent Mist Coil: Damage and Heal has been raised from 90/160/230/300 to 100/175/250/325 Mist Coil: Cast Range has been raised from 575 to 600

Alchemist Base Armor has been raised by one Chemical Rage: Bonus Move Speed has been raised from 20/40/60 to 30/45/60

Arc Warden Base Armor has been raised by one Magnetic Field: Cooldown has been lowered from 20 seconds to 20/19/18/17 seconds

Bounty Hunter Shuriken Toss: Damage has been raised from 80/120/160/200 to 100/140/180/220

Brewmaster Drunken Brawler: Fire Stance Critical Damage has been lowered from 145/160/175/190 percent to 120/140/160/180 percent

Bristleback Strength gain has been raised from 2.5 to 2.7 Base Mana Regen has been raised from 0.25 to 0.4

Crystal Maiden Crystal Clone: AoE has been raised from 300 to 400

Dazzle Shadow Wave: Heal and Damage has been raised from 60/85/110/135 to 75/95/115/135

Earth Spirit Rolling Boulder: Delay has been raised from 0.5 seconds to 0.6 seconds

Enchantress Strength gain has been raised from 1.7 to 2.0

Enigma Demonic Summoning: Demonic Conversion has been renamed to Demonic Summoning Demonic Summoning: It’s now a point targeted ability with 400 cast range Demonic Summoning: Mana Cost has been lowered from 140/150/160/170 to 75/100/125/150

Invoker Base Armor lowered by one Wex: Cooldown Reduction no longer works on items Ghost Walk: Health Regeneration has been lowered from 10->80 to 10->45 Ghost Walk: Mana Regeneration has been lowered from 5->40 to 2.5->20 Ghost Walk: Health and Mana Regeneration are disabled if Invoker took player-controlled damage in the last 3 seconds Talent: Level 10 Talent Tornado Cooldown Reduction has been lowered from six seconds to four seconds Talent: Level 15 Talent Cold Snap Cooldown Reduction has been lowered from eight seconds to five seconds

Jakiro Macropyre: Aghanim’s Scepter Ice Wall Movement Slow has been lowered from 70 percent to 60 percent Talent: Level 10 Talent Attack Range has been lowered from +275 to +250 Talent: Level 20 Talent Macropyre Damage has been lowered from +30 to +25

Lina Dragon Slave: Burn Duration has been raised from two seconds to three seconds Talent: Level 10 Talent Damage has been raised from +20 to +25 Talent: Level 15 Talent Health has been raised from +275 to +325

Lone Druid Base Strength has been raised from 18 to 20

Luna Moon Glaives: Aghanim’s Shard Orbit Radius has been raised from 150 to 175 Moon Glaives: Aghanim’s Shard Collision Radius has been raised from 90 to 115 Eclipse: Cooldown has been lowered from 140/130/120 seconds to 110 seconds

Magnus Shockwave: Aghanim’s Shard Damage Multiplier on return has been raised from 50 percent to 75 percent Empower: Bonus Damage has been raised from 12/20/28/36 percent to 16/24/32/40 percent Empower: Cleave Damage has been raised from 10/20/30/40 percent to 16/24/32/40 percent

Marci Unleash: Strikes per Fury has been raised from 3/4/5 to 4/5/6

Mars Arena of Blood: Spear Damage has been raised from 75/150/225 to 80/160/240



Meepo Earthbind: Projectile Speed has been raised from 900 to 1000

Mirana Talent: Level 20 Talent Damage has been raised from +35 to +45 Talent: Level 25 Talent Starstorm Damage has been raised from +200 to +250

Monkey King Primal Spring: Cooldown has been lowered from 20/18/16/14 seconds to 18/16/14/12 seconds Mischief: It longer limits movement speed to 200 Mischief: It now grants 10 percent bonus movement speed

Morphling Strength gain has been raised from three to 3.2

Night Stalker Hunter in the Night: Aghanim’s Shard Mana Cost has been raised from 0 to 50 Hunter in the Night: Aghanim’s Shard Cooldown has been raised from 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Omniknight Repel: Cooldown has been lowered from 60/55/50/45 seconds to 60/52/44/36 seconds

Pangolier Strength gain has been raised from 2.5 to 2.7 Shield Crash: Mana Cost has been lowered from 70/80/90/100 to 60/70/80/90

Phantom Assassin Base Agility has been lowered by two Phantom Strike: Lifesteal now has a 40 percent penalty on creeps

Riki Base Attack Speed has been lowered from 100 to 90 Smoke Screen: Linger Duration has been lowered from 0.5 seconds to zero seconds Talent: Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase has been lowered from +40 percent to +30 percent Talent: Level 20 Talent Backstab Multiplier has been lowered from +0.4 to +0.3 Talent: Level 25 Talent Tricks of the Trade Cooldown Reduction has been lowered from four seconds to three seconds

Rubick Telekinesis: Impact Radius has been rescaled from 325 to 300/325/350/375 Talent: Level 15 Talent +0.4 seconds Telekinesis Lift Duration has been replaced by +0.4 seconds Telekinesis Lift/Stun Duration

Sand King Base Damage has been lowered by two Burrowstrike: Damage has been lowered from 100/150/220/280 to 80/130/200/260 Sand Storm: Sandstorm Movement Speed has been lowered from 100 to 25/50/75/100 Epicenter: Aghanim’s Shard Pulse Interval has been raised from 2.5 seconds to 3.5 seconds Epicenter: Aghanim’s Shard Pulse now only slows for 50 percent of the duration of the regular Epicenter slow Talent: Level 15 Talent +125 Sand Storm Radius has been replaced with +25 Sand Storm Move Speed

Slardar Bash of the Deep: Water Bonus Damage has been lowered from 10/20/30/40 to 8/16/24/32 Talent: Level 10 Talent Guardian Sprint Cooldown Reduction has been lowered from three seconds to two seconds

Snapfire Talent: Level 10 Talent Firesnap Cookie Health Restore has been raised from 125 to 175

Techies Blast Off!: Stun Duration has been raised from 0.8/0.95/1.1/1.25 seconds to 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4 seconds

Treant Protector Leech Seed: Damage and Heal per second has been raised from 20/35/50/65 to 25/40/55/70

Undying Heroes inside the tombstone (with Aghanim’s Shard) are now stunned for three seconds if it gets destroyed Flesh Golem: Bonus Movespeed has been lowered from 30/40/50 to 20/30/40

Vengeful Spirit Magic Missile: Stun Duration has been raised from 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4 seconds to 1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7 seconds

Warlock Base Attack Speed has been lowered from 100 to 90 Fatal Bonds: Imp Movement Speed has been lowered from 320/335/350/365/380 to 300/315/330/345/360

Winter Wyvern Splinter Blast: Mana Cost has been lowered from 105/120/135/150 to 105/115/125/135 Splinter Blast: Cooldown has been lowered from seven seconds to six seconds Talent: Level 15 Talent Arctic Burn Debuff Duration has been raised from + two seconds to + three seconds Talent: Level 20 Talent Arctic Burn Slow has been raised from +12 percent to +17 percent

Witch Doctor Base Damage has been lowered by three Intelligence gain has been lowered from 3.3 to 3.1 Death Ward: Attack Range has been lowered from 700 to 600 Death Ward: Cooldown has been raised from 60 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds Talent: Level 20 Talent Death Ward Attack Range lowered from +100 to +75 Talent: Level 25 Talent Death Ward Damage lowered from +60 to +45

Wraith King Strength gain has been lowered from three to 2.8 Reincarnation: Aghanim’s Scepter Cooldown Reduction has been lowered from 40 seconds to 30 seconds



