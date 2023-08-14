One Dota 2 support hero has become a nightmare for carries in Patch 7.34

Witch Doctor is wreaking havoc in Dota 2 Patch 7.34 after receiving two buffs that have turned him into a powerhouse against carries.

The buffs in question were that Paralyzing Cask’s bounce interval was lowered from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds, making it harder to dodge, and that his ultimate, Death Ward, also now deals Pure Damage instead of Physical Damage. This bypasses damage reduction items like Assault Cuirass and pierces debuff immunity.

Together, these changes have seen his win rate soar to an impressive 57.94 percent this patch, according to Dotabuff. It’s the second-highest of any hero, trailing only behind Sand King. But since Witch Doctor is picked 23.43 percent of the time compared to Sand King’s 10.85 percent, it’s technically better.

It’s a little surprising since Witch Doctor was already strong. It seemed like he was set to receive a nerf rather than a buff in this patch. But even though Death Ward’s damage was reduced in terms of numbers, the fact it deals Pure Damage still makes it stronger.

Another interesting change is Aghanim’s Scepter-upgraded Death Ward attacks are no longer limited to enemy heroes. It can now bounce to creeps but still prioritizes heroes. His Aghanim’s Shard ability, Voodoo Switcheroo, also costs more mana, but it has done little to curb his momentum.

The playstyle largely remains the same. Witch Doctor can stun multiple enemies with Paralyzing Cask and follow it up with Maledict, then cast Death Ward and pop Glimmer Cape or Black King Bar to ensure it runs its course without interruption.

That, combined with any additional damage from teammates, will almost always ensure their death unless they’re saved.

The meta item build at the moment is Arcane Boots dismantled into Aether Lens, Glimmer Cape, Aghanim’s Shard, and Aghanim’s Scepter. The rest depends on the situation, but typically includes Ghost Scepter, Black King Bar, or Blink Dagger. It’s enough to obliterate most carries.

If nothing changes, there’s a good chance he’ll be one of the most picked or banned heroes at The International 2023.

