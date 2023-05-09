Dota 2’s The International 2023: Location, dates, tickets, and more

The International, also known as TI, is the pinnacle of Dota 2. After a season of accumulating points via the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) and last-chance regional qualifiers, 18 teams converge for two weeks of high-stakes Dota in one of the world’s biggest esports tournaments.

Thanks to The International Compendium and Battle Pass allowing the community to contribute to the prize pool, teams often play for some of the largest cash prizes in esports history. 2021’s edition of The International saw squads battle for a record $40,018,195 USD, with winners Team Spirit pocketing just over $18 million USD.

Only one team each year can lift the Aegis of Champions at TI, and etch their names into Dota history in front of thousands of fans in live attendance and millions more online.

When will Dota 2’s The International 2023 take place?

Valve’s May 7 blog post revealed more information about The International 2023, with October 14, 2023, marked as the beginning of TI’s group stage.

With the format of the event believed to be the same as previous years, two groups of nine teams will battle in a round-robin format. The top four will progress to the upper bracket of the playoffs, the next four to the lower bracket, while ninth will be eliminated. More details will be announced by Valve in a further blog post in the coming weeks.

The final three days of the playoffs will take place on October 27 to 29.

Where will The International 2023 be played?

The 2023 iteration of The International will be held in the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

After the tournament’s launch in Germany in 2011, Seattle has been the home of The International dating back to the early days of professional Dota, with 2012’s TI2 held at Benaroya Hall. The tournament quickly outgrew the hall, moving into the much larger KeyArena in 2014.

TI became truly international in 2018, with TI8 held in Vancouver, Canada. The International has since taken place in numerous countries, including Romania, China, and Singapore.

Can I buy tickets to attend The International 2023?

Tickets for The International are not yet on sale. More details surrounding tickets and the exact format for this year’s TI are expected to be announced in a “Road to The International” blog post in the coming weeks.

Tickets for previous TIs went on sale around two months before The International began, so we can expect a similar case for this year’s tournament.