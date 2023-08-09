Dota 2 Patch 7.34, the last major balancing patch for the Valve title before The International 2023 kicks off in just two short months, went live earlier today. The biggest change was a total rework to how drafting works in Captain’s Mode, but it also fine-tuned a number of items and heroes to rebalance the meta.

What’s in Dota 2 Patch 7.34?

Captain’s Mode drafting gets massively overhauled

In previous patches, Captain’s Mode drafting followed a system where each team would ban two heroes each, followed by two picks, three bans, two picks, two bans, and one pick. As of this patch, it now follows a new system.

In the first phase, Radiant bans three heroes and Dire bans four heroes, then each team picks one hero. In the second, Radiant bans two heroes while Dire bans one to make up for the extra one in the first phase, then each team picks three heroes. In the third and final phase, each team bans two heroes and picks their fifth.

This change is massive since it means pro teams reliant on taking advantage of meta picks or having players with small hero pools will need to deal with more bans coming their way.

109 item, hero changes shuffle the meta again

The patch also made changes to 38 items and 26 neutral items. The most notable one was Midas. Transmute now has two charges. It starts off with a single charge, but after that, it gains a charge every 100 seconds with a maximum of two.

This is a massive buff to the item since it means heroes wielding it will receive twice as much gold and scale better into the late game.

In total, nearly 110 heroes have also been tweaked this update, including meta ones like Ancient Apparition, Dark Seer, Ember Spirit, Enigma, Faceless Void, Legion Commander, Naga Siren, Spirit Breaker, Undying, and more. The changes touched everything from abilities and cooldowns to stats and talents.

A snippet of the patch leaked on Aug. 8, which prompted the devs to drop it earlier than their originally planned Aug. 10 release date. It’s the biggest patch since the New Frontiers update and the one that will define the meta in The International 2023.

