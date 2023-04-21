Valve completely reworks Dota 2 with massive 7.33 New Frontiers update

After one of the longest single waits for a patch in Dota 2 history, Valve has finally moved the game to version 7.33. And the wait was more than worth it for fans who wanted big changes, with the developers completely reworking the game with almost an entirely new map, more dynamic Roshan features, mini-bosses, and more.

While there are plenty of changes that specifically target heroes, items, and more general elements, the biggest thing being focused on is a full expansion and update for the Dota 2 map—which is one of the main things fans have wanted for years.

The map has been expanded significantly on all sides, totaling a 40 percent increase, and Twin Gates have been added in the corners to allow players to teleport to the other location. This also means there will be more Creeps. Other changes for things like Power Runes, Outposts, and other areas have also been pushed too.

A new map, major gameplay changes, and so much more. The New Frontiers Update is live, with a whole new world to explore. https://t.co/ub9eYL0QeG pic.twitter.com/gYWcXK9jZK — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 20, 2023

In this new April update, Roshan finally has two pits to roam around. These sit in corners of the map instead of in the river and see the beast rotate between the two depending on the time of day. This means, using the Twin Gates, it will be on the Radiant side during the day and at Dire during the night, making it a much more dynamic objective and introducing more elements into how players need to plan their approach.

Related: Dota 2 Ranks, MMR, and ranking system explained

There are also some other changes to Roshan that make the objective more powerful and alter what players can expect. Two new mini-bosses, called Tormentors, have been added near the offlane areas of the map that spawn 20 minutes into each match.

Screengrab via Valve

For heroes, Valve has added a new classification called Universal Heroes that will retroactively factor in 31 heroes such as Io, Windranger, and Void Spirit. They have no Primary Attribute but instead have 0.6 damage per point of each attribute. Effects have also been reworked heavily. One example of this is for disables, which are being reduced to allow players to spend less time stunned. Debuff immunity has been applied in new ways too.

Basically, every Dota 2 hero has received at least a minor update in this patch, but a good number have been altered with dozens of buffs and nerfs.

Heroes like Arc Warden, Batrider, Venomancer, Zeus, Techies, Primal Beast, and more have a list of changes that can take up more than half a screen when scrolling the patch notes.

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

That doesn’t even touch on the hundreds of updates for regular items, Neutral Items, and other areas of the game too—like Wraith Pack finally being removed. There are plenty of changes to Gold and the game’s UI included in the patch as well.

You can read the full Dota 2 New Frontiers patch right here.