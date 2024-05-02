Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s A Rift in Time expansion is a multi-part tale in which all Villagers, even the villains, team up to take down Jafar.

But in the excitement of unlocking Daisy, Daisy’s Boutique, and Oswald in the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update, you probably forgot he even existed. Until he cunningly roped you into his evil schemes in The Spark of Imagination. If you want to discover what Jafar is up to, you must collaborate with your team and the real Merlin to make things right. In this guide, I show you how to complete The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Merlin, we’re in trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley, unlock access to the Ancient ruins with Merlin, assemble a team by helping Eve in Does Not Compute, Gaston in Hero Pose, and Rapunzel in All The Right Notes. Then, join forces with them in A Bit of Help from Your Friends and solve the puzzles inside the cave in Spark of Imagination.

Once you’ve knocked out all these quests, speak with Merlin in Eternity Isle to start The Monochrome Mystery.

How to complete The Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete Monochrome Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley, speak to Eve, Gaston, and Rapunzel. You can track them down using the map in the pause menu. In this conversation, they point out the obvious: Some things are suddenly devoid of color. But they also mention that critters are now black and white, too, which is cool if you want a black-and-white Capybara friend.

You also have to photograph the items affected by this black-and-white phenomenon. Here’s where you can find each one:

Appearance Item Location Instructions Books in Eve’s secret chamber The Docks, behind the waterfall west of your house. Teleport to The Docks, climb down the stairs, and head west. Before crossing the river, take a right and follow the path behind the waterfall. In one corner, you can find black and white books. Crates near Gaston’s shipwreck The Wastes, in the area that connects The Wastes with The Borderlands. Teleport to the Well in the Borderlands. Head north and then follow the past west. Look to the right to spot a shipwreck with black and white crates. The boat high up The Wild Tangle, near Rapunzel’s tower. Teleport to the Well near Rapunzel’s tower and look to the sky. Take out your camera and take a selfie or picture of the boat in black and white.

