How to feed and befriend Capybaras in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Capybaras are cute animals you can feed and befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They’re one of my favorite animals in the game because of how cuddly they appear.

Are you struggling trying to find meals that will satisfy the Capybara? Did you know the creatures you come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley can become your friend? I’m going to show you a quick and easy way to find Capybaras roaming around your village.

How to find and befriend a Capybara in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Make a Capybara you’re best pal. Image via Gameloft

If you want to find a Capybara in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to want to go to The Ancient’s Landing biome. You can find new resources to create tasty meals and craft new items to make your time on the island a memorable one. You can find this new island on Eternity Island.

The Capybara is a new animal you can befriend that requires you to feed it bamboo. There are a few areas you can explore if you don’t have bamboo on hand. You can visit The Grasslands, The Promenade, The Grove, and The Lagoon and visit one of the stalls there. Goofy will be excited to see a returning customer and has plenty of seeds to sell.

Bamboo isn’t that expensive and requires you to have 40 Star Coins. Once you have the amount of Star Coins needed you can purchase seeds to plant on your farm. After you have waited for at least 10 minutes (this is not a mandatory time and it might be shorter), you will have bamboo. Give the bamboo to a wild Capybara and, eventually, you’ll develop a friendship with it.

The new expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley will also have a special pet you can own known as the Flowery Capybara. This is for players who own the Founders pack of the game. You’ll also receive 2,00 moonstones, artist’s overalls, and a house skin. This includes players who own the standard, deluxe, and ultimate editions of the game.

Why should you befriend animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are animals scattered around the different biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley that are desperate for attention. It’s a good thing to befriend them because they can give you various items if their relationship level is high enough.

You’ll be rewarded with Dream Shards when you befriend an animal, which is necessary if you want to finish main storyline quests or character quests. Another benefit to feeding animals is they can become your furry companion.

I love having different pets to follow me around as I’m tending to my garden and hoarding as many pumpkins as I can. There are different types of critters running around the valley that require special instructions to befriend them. Giving them their favorite snacks isn’t enough, and sometimes you need to approach them slowly.

Take, for example, a fox or a rabbit. If you see a fox, it will run away from you. All you need to do is approach it carefully, stop, and wait until the fox decides to get closer to you. This will give you enough time to give it a tasty snack.

I can’t wait to start befriending Capybaras in the game and the additional new pets offered in the expansion pack.