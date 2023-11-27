How Disney Lorcana’s Rush mechanic works

Of all the Disney Lorcana mechanics in both The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn, Rush is often considered one of the strongest keywords in the trading card game.

Combat and Questing are the two core mechanics within the Disney Lorcana TCG. Players win games by gaining 20 Lore before an opponent(s) and Challenge Characters in combat to determine who has the best board state advantage. There are multiple ways to improve a Challenge in Disney Lorcana, whether through the Challenger mechanic or Rush.

What is Rush in Disney Lorcana?

Image via Ravensburger and Disney

Upon Characters getting played, they are unable to perform any actions during that turn. In Magic: The Gathering, this effect is called summoning sickness, and in Dinsey Lorcana, it’s the Ink isn’t dry. The Rush mechanic bypasses the Ink-drying stage and allows a Character to perform all normal functions upon entering the battlefield.

Rush definition: “This Character can Challenge the turn they’re played.”

White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch | image via Ravensburger/Disney Zeus, God of Lightning | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Much like Challenger, there are a limited number of Disney Lorcana cards with the Rush mechanic. All are in the colors Ruby and Amethyst, with Beast, Wolfsbane being the only exception in the color Emerald.

One of the most popular ways to give Characters Rush in Disney Lorcana is through the Item White Rabbit’s Pocket Watch, as it is the only Item that grants the mechanic to other Characters. From the Rise of the Floodborn set, several other Characters with Rush are expected to have an impact on the meta, like Madam Mim, Fox, and Queen of Hearts, Impulsive Ruler. And combining both the Rush and Challenger mechanics is Zeus, God of Lightning.

Players will want to use Characters with Rush as a form of removal. Cards like Queen of Hearts, Impulsive Ruler can take out early aggressive threats, while Maui, Hero to All can take out just about any Character in the Disney Lorcana set with one Challenge.