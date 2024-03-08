Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to find and use all Monsters, Inc. Realm keycard pieces

There are all kinds of hidden quests and mysteries you can uncover in Disney Dreamlight Valley, ranging from the massive Potato quest series to Mickey’s hidden door. The Monsters, Inc. Realm has a secret mystery of its own relating to some special keycard pieces.

This isn’t an official quest you’ll be guided through. Instead, it’s a mystery you have to uncover and navigate through yourself, which can make it quite tricky to actually complete. You get a special reward for finishing it, though, so here’s where to find all keycard pieces in the Monsters, Inc. Realm and how to use them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All keycard piece locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are three keycard pieces you need to grab to begin, all of which can be found near the five desks in the Monsters, Inc. Realm.

The first keycard piece is located in the filing cabinet near the back of the first desk you come across after you pass through the Laugh Floor door. This filing cabinet is the one that has a cardboard box and a Monsters, Inc. hat sitting on top of it.

The first keycard is just inside this container. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second keycard piece is at the third desk down from the Laugh Floor door, otherwise known as the middle desk. There are five desks in total, which means this one is the middle one no matter where you start. Like the last one, this keycard piece is also hidden in the filing cabinet by the desk.

Open the storage to grab this one too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third keycard piece is sitting out in the open on the fifth and final desk. Unlike the other two pieces, you don’t need to check any storage for this one since it will be lying on the desk for you to pick up right away.

The final piece is just on the desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find and grab all three keycard pieces at any point, but since you’ll already be searching around the desks and throughout the entire Laugh Floor during the Escape Claws quest, consider grabbing them then. It’s also possible you picked one up without realizing it as I did, so if you can’t find one of the three pieces, be sure to check your inventory.

How to use the keycard pieces in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all three keycard pieces, you need to leave the Monsters, Inc. Realm and head to a crafting station. Navigate to the functional items category and combine the three keycard pieces you collected into a Repaired Keycard.

You can make this item at any crafting station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the Repaired Keycard in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you have a Repaired Keycard, head back into the Monsters, Inc. Realm and make your way over to the farthest end of the Laugh Floor away from the main door. Approach the door frame sitting right by the wall and select the interact option that appears.

Time to call a new door to the Laugh Floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Select the Repaired Keycard from your inventory to slot it into the door frame and interact with the pin pad to call a new door to the Laugh Floor. As soon as you do, a tan door will make its way down to you and a green chest will spawn right by it.

Walk up to the door and interact with the sparkles to obtain a memory for the Monsters, Inc. Sticky Note collection. Then, open the green chest to find a blue clothing pouch you can open to unlock the exclusive Monster Eye Stalks hat accessory. This is the grand prize for all your hard work.

It’s kind of creepy, but also pretty cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this mystery officially solved and your strange new accessory collected, consider getting started on the grand Potato puzzle next if you want some more secrets to uncover. For this series of quests, you need to collect the Purple Potato, Green Potato, Orange Potato, Blue Potato, Red Potato, and Golden Potato so you can then craft a Rainbow Potion for the Rainbow Fox. It’s a lot more complex than this secret quest is, but you get a pretty special reward for tackling it.