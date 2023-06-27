Players agree Diablo 4 is Schrodinger’s ARPG because of its many contradictions

Diablo 4 players have plenty to say about the game, though a lot of the most popular gripes come with many contradictions.

Since releasing on June 6, Diablo 4 has surged in popularity to become one of the most-played titles across all platforms and offers a plethora of in-game activities to complete.

From completing the campaign to advancing through World Tiers, working your way through Nightmare Dungeons, and taking down World Bosses, Diablo 4 has a lot to offer players to keep them entertained.

That is before you even take into consideration the wealth of loot there is to grind for that can enhance your abilities and make your builds even stronger, with further depth added by the Paragon Board when you hit level 50.

The game does come with plenty of problems and aspects that frustrate players, though one player on Reddit highlighted that many of the issues contradict each other, leaving Diablo 4 with the status of “Schrodinger’s ARPG.”

In the June 26 post, the player said Diablo 4 was “too grindy, but the game is over at level 70” and is “too easy to gear up, but super rare uniques are too rare,” both of which are tongue-in-cheek references to posts that regularly appear on social media regarding the game.

One particular point raised stuck out to us the most, saying that “everybody is ready to quit the game because they finished it at level 70, but also everyone is upset when the servers are down for one hour,”

This comes on the back of a weekend that was plagued with issues for Diablo 4 players, with Blizzard servers hit by a DDoS attack that left thousands unable to access its titles.

The light-hearted post certainly struck a chord in the Diablo 4 Reddit community, where it received over 6,000 upvotes and attracted over 1,500 comments, with other players adding their own contradictions to the thread.

One of the top comments addressed the difficulty challenges of the game, where they “either face roll easy or are one-shot difficult” with no in-between.

Having worked through numerous Nightmare Dungeons myself with ease and tackled some of the more challenging bosses without too many issues, only to be wiped from the face of existence by a Corpse Bow or a Spider that instantly freezes me, I know this side of the coin all too well.

All in all, it highlights that for every frustration you have with Diablo 4, there’s likely to be another player with a completely opposing point of view.

