How to win a free custom Diablo 4 PC

There's no better way to worship the Mother of Sanctuary.

The Mother of Sanctuary could be coming to your living room, and she’ll bring a NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card with her.

If you just can’t get enough of Lilith, even after the events of Diablo 4’s campaign, it’s hard to blame you. She is as terrifying as she is alluring, and her character design is something that anyone who’s a big Diablo fan would proudly display in their home.

Mother. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with Blue Horse Studios to release a very special, one-of-a-kind custom-built PC starring none other than the Mother of Sanctuary. This thing is a beast, fully spec’d out so you can play just about anything, and it features the likeness of Diablo 4’s sultry main villain.

Here’s how to win this incredible custom PC built within a beautiful statue of Lilith.

How can I win a free custom Diablo 4 PC?

This ridiculous, incredible, and terrifying custom Diablo 4 PC is as powerful as Lilith herself. But there’s only one, and you’ll have to get hellaciously lucky to win it and add it to your Diablo shrine or gaming setup.

Share a screenshot of your character and reply with #DiabloRTX + #DiabloSweepstakes for a chance to win one Hell of a custom build from @NVIDIAGeForce.



🌹 RTX 4080 GPU w/ DLSS 3

🌹 Intel i9-13900k

🌹 Tribute to The Blessed Mother



Entry Rules: https://t.co/jZYfeBdjU2 pic.twitter.com/euFVosBpWM — Diablo (@Diablo) June 20, 2023

To enter to win, you will need to already at least own and play Diablo 4 because entry requires sharing a screenshot of your character in the game.

Related: Diablo 4 race to 100: How to check the leaderboard

Here’s how to enter for your chance at this once-in-a-lifetime lucky gaming victory:

Reply to the tweet above with an image of your Diablo 4 character

Include the hashtags #DiabloRTX and #DiabloSweepstakes

May the odds be in your favor

The sweepstakes run from June 20 at 3pm CT until June 27 at 3pm CT, so make sure to get your entry in within that time period as soon as possible.

One winner will be chosen at random and receive a Twitter direct message notifying them of their improbable victory. And whoever wins should be excited because Blizzard says the PC has an approximate retail value of $15,000.

Related: Diablo 4 season one: Release date, battle pass, and more

You can check out the full list of entry rules here, but it’s important to know that the giveaway is restricted to legal residents of the U.S. only who are 18 or older. Sorry, Europe, Australia, Asia, and everywhere else in the world, and teenagers below 18. Better luck in Diablo 5.

About the author