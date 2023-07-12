There have been countless times in Diablo 4 where I find an incredible piece of gear I want to implement in my build, but the stats are just not what I need. Thankfully, there is a way to reroll item stats to hopefully transform them into a more useful addition.

Whether looted from dungeons, events, world bosses, or any other source, gear can often have an incredible Aspect, stat, or unique effect. Sometimes while the gear may have beneficial Aspects, it lacks severely in the stats departments, or vice versa. Instead of farming endless hours for the perfect drop, you can alter and improve the gear you have. If you are looking to reroll your item in Diablo 4, this is what you will need to know.

How to reroll item stats in Diablo 4

Similar to blacksmiths or other merchants, most towns throughout Diablo 4 will contain an Occultist. These merchants help with Aspects, unique and powerful upgrades typically obtained through completing dungeons which add passive benefits to weapons or armor. One of the options at the Occultist will be to reroll your item’s stats.

You can do this by navigating to the right-most option on the merchant tab dubbed ‘Enchant Item.’ Place your desired item in the open slot and you will be prompted to alter one of the item’s stats. After you mark which stat you would like to change, you will be able to proceed. Naturally, this process is not free as rare items will require Veiled Crystals, and Legendary items will require Fiend Roses and Forgotten Souls, as well as gold.

Once you select a skill to reroll, you will be prompted with three options. You will always have the option not to change your item’s stat is you are not satisfied with the alternatives, though you will not be refunded. If one of the alternate stats does appear beneficial, however, simply click on the corresponding bubble and apply your new affix.

Can you change gear stats in Diablo 4?

You can change your gear’s stats in Diablo 4, although it is not a direct process. If you loot a piece of gear that you would like to keep but alter to better align with your class or specific build, you can take that gear to a town Occultist.

With the help of an Occultist, you can change your gear’s stats. I should note, however, that you do not get much control over the replacement stats. Instead, you select which stat your item currently has you would like to change, and then you are presented with three random options roughly equivalent to the stat you are changing.

This process is pure luck of the draw. Thankfully, there is no limit to how many times you can attempt to change your gear’s stats. You should certainly set a budget however as if you are rerolling your gear’s stats multiple times, it can quickly become a costly endeavor.

Where do I reroll gear in Diablo 4?

The Occultist is the only place you can reroll gear in Diablo 4. Whereas most merchants will buy and sell specific gear, the Occultist extracts and imprints Aspects and can enchant your gear. Though I did not visit this merchant much during the start of my journey in Diablo 4, I found the Occultist to be one of the most important merchants in the late game.

Which symbol represents the Occultist on the map?

You can find one Occultist in Kyovashad by the name of Demyan. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Occultist can be identified on the town map by a triangle-shaped icon with circles around each of the triangle’s corners. Though not every town in Sanctuary has an Occultist, a majority of the major cities in Diablo 4 will have one waiting to change your gear.

