All Purveyor of Curiosity locations in Diablo 4

Across The Sanctuary in Diablo 4, there are several vendors you can purchase items from, including Weapons Vendors, Amulet and Ring Vendors, and the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Buying items from the Purveyor of Curiosities is unique compared to the other vendors, as you’re trying your luck to obtain Legendary gear and the best Aspects. However, RNG can heavily influence the items you receive. But, if you believe luck is on your side or want to try for a specific piece of gear, here are all the Purveyor of Curiosities locations.

Diablo 4: All Purveyor of Curiosities locations

In all zones of The Sanctuary in Diablo 4, players can find Purveyor of Curiosities vendors, but there are only eight in total.

All locations for the Purveyor of Curiosities can be found on the map below.

Kyovashad is a town anyone can visit if they need a vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports

The numbers on the map correspond with the following list of where you can find each Purveyor of Curiosities vendor in every zone:

Kyovashad, Desolate Highlands, Fractured Peaks

Yelesna, Gale Valley, Fractured Peaks

Cerrigar, The Emerald Chase, Scolsglen

Ked Bardu, Kotama Grasslands, Dry Steppes

Jirandai, Untamed Scarps, Dry Steppes

Gea Kul, Southern Expanse, Kehjistan

Zarbinzet Waypoint, Umir Plateau, Hawezar

Backwater Waypoint, Forsaken Coast, Hawezar

Most of the Purveyor of Curiosities vendors are found in larger towns. However, they can also be located in smaller ones, like Backwater on the Forsaken Coast, and you’ll easily be able to tell them apart from other vendors as their icon is a money bag.

This vendor always has the same icon, so it’s hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, some of these areas may be inaccessible until you reach a higher level and complete more of the campaign. But if you are trekking across The Sanctuary to unlock all the different regions, I find it helpful to place a pin in the general area of where I want to go and follow the path they provide.

For example, if you haven’t unlocked Gea Kul in the Southern Expanse of Kehjistan, use the marker on the map above as your guide. Then set a pin on your map of The Sanctuary and follow the route until you reach the town, unlock the waypoint, and discover the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor.

You can also always travel fast to Kyovashad, the starting town in Fractured Peaks, if you need anything, like the Purveyor of Curiosities, or to change your World Tier.

