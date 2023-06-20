Diablo 4 offers an abundance of powerful items that can transform your build, with the Razorplate armor being one of the most desirable.

Inflicting damage to enemies for the damage you take, the Razorplate armor can significantly improve survivability in Diablo 4 and can be equipped by any class in the game, though it is most effective when used in a Thorns build.

Finding this Ancestral Unique Chest is not an easy task, however, but we’ve gathered all the information you need on how to get the Razorplate armor right here.

What is Razorplate armor in Diablo 4?

Razorplate is a unique piece of armor in Diablo 4 that can be equipped by any class in the game. It has the description: “Crafted by the cannibal Armoda, each piece of this interlocking armor has been sharpened into a knife’s edge. Even a century after death, the plate remained on her corpse, unable to be removed safely.”

Unlike other items in Diablo 4 that have several affixes, the Razorplate armor has just one, with its aspect unable to be found anywhere else in the game.

Razorplate’s unique affix reads: “Gain [7,362 – 10,123) Thorns.”

How to get Razorplate armor in Diablo 4

Like the majority of items in Diablo 4, Razorplate armor is a random drop, and you will have to rely on luck to get your hands on this powerful piece of armor. To have a chance of the item dropping, defeat enemies, loot chests, and destroy items.

To have any chance of a unique item like Razorplate dropping, you must be in at least World Tier 3. If you haven’t got to World Tier 3 yet, you won’t be able to find unique items in Diablo 4.

If you are in at least World Tier 3, the best way to farm unique items is to focus on Helltide events. Specifically, you should collect 175 Abherrant Cinders and find the Tortured Gift of Mystery locations in the Helltide event.

To maximize your Abherrant Cinders haul, defeat large groups of enemies and participate in world events, as both of these result in numerous drops. However, be careful, as dying will result in losing half of your Abherrant Cinders total.

If there is not currently a Helltide event ongoing, switch your focus to Nightmare Dungeons. With plenty of enemies to defeat, your chances of unique drops are maximized, and the completion reward can also provide the uniques you are looking for.

About the author