How to complete the Sight to Madness side quest in Diablo 4

Sight to Madness is a side quest in Diablo 4 that starts in Kyovashad when you speak to Vilek, who is imprisoned in the stocks on the north side of town. He will tell you that Theya stole his eyes, and ask you to retrieve them from the Nostrava Stronghold.

So, now you need to know where to find Nostrava, how to conquer it, and how to slay Theya and retrieve the Necklace of Eyes. Like all Strongholds, Nostrava is tough to beat, as it scales above your own level. But don’t worry, it can be done.

How to get to the Nostrava Stronghold in Diablo 4

Take the northern long way around. The southern way is even longer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nostrava Stronghold is in the Fractured Peaks region, west of Kyovashad in the Desolate Highlands. The best way to get to Nostrava from Kyovashad is to follow the road up towards Menestad, and then turn left and follow the road out of Sarkova Pass into The Pallid Glade.

On the way you’ll have to duck under a broken gate into Camp Trenchfoot, and you might also wander through a Raze the Effigies event, like I did. I didn’t contribute to the event at all, but I still got some awesome loot. Continue out the other side of Camp Trenchfoot and, if it hasn’t already, the rest of this area will reveal on your map, and you’ll be able to see the path to Nostrava.

How to conquer the Nostrava Stronghold in Diablo 4

Don’t miss Emma in this house. Free her in return for an item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get close to the red Stronghold marker, it’ll disappear, and there’ll be a yellow outline over the far side of the village instead. Open the door inside that yellow outline, enter the chapel, and interact with the Priestess. Slay the entire congregation, then go back through the village.

Smash down the door of each house, then kill the villagers and destroy the effigies inside. You’ll also get ambushed by demons in the streets, and I don’t need to tell you what to do with them (Hint: it begins with “sl-” and rhymes with “day”). The houses are all marked on your map, so you should have no difficulty finding them.

These are some tough fights, but there’s a variety of enemies and no bosses, so there’s no particular technique to surviving. If you keep dying, then it’s probably because your level’s too low and/or because your build is no good. I did it at levels 33 and 34 and never felt like I was in real danger. Once you’ve cleared all five houses, go back to the chapel and face Negala, Lilith’s Chosen.

How to beat Negala, Lilith’s Chosen in Diablo 4

Sometimes you can pin them in a corner and hit them with melee attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Almost as soon as you start fighting Negala, she will split into three, and you’ll also find yourself up against Torvala and Kozira, but they’re all identical as far as I can tell. I found this fight fairly easy, but I can imagine finding it much harder without strong ranged attacks. So, if you don’t already have strong ranged attacks, consider respeccing. I kept moving and focused on avoiding the demon’s projectiles. Whenever it was safe, I fired off a ranged attack or two, without targeting any specific enemy. It took a while to wear them down, but I did so with plenty of life and healing potions to spare.

Nostrava is now a village with a Waypoint and a few basic shops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After Negala and co. are defeated, the Wanderer’s Shrine will be marked on your map nearby. Interact with it to conquer the Nostrava Stronghold and unlock the Nostrava Waypoint.

How to slay Theya and retrieve the Necklace of Eyes

Theya is a pretty ordinary Elite, really. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back into the chapel and you’ll now be able to use the entrance to the Cultist Refuge dungeon. You don’t actually have to complete the Cultist Refuge Dungeon to complete Sight to Madness. Theya is in the Halls of Assembly, the first level of the dungeon, and she’s an Elite, not a Boss, so she’s pretty easy to beat.

Velik isn’t exactly grateful to get his eyes back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve slain Theya, pick up the Necklace of Eyes. If you want to complete the Sight to Madness quest right away, then fast-travel back to Kyovashad and speak to Vilek. However, seeing as you’ve started the Cultist Refuge dungeon now, you might as well complete it. Especially if you’re playing as a Sorcerer, as your reward for completing the dungeon is the Flamewalker’s Aspect, which gives you a boost when using the Firewall spell.

About the author