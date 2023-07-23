How to complete the Prayers for Salvation quest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players working their way through the new questline as part of the season one content may have found themselves stuck with the Prayers for Salvation quest.

The fifth quest in the Diablo 4 season one questline will see Cormond task players with collecting three objects in the Hawezar region of Sanctuary.

Those aiming to blitz their way through the new questline in season one quickly may encounter some difficulty as a result, as Hawezar is one of the higher-level zones in the game.

On top of this, two of the items Cormond tasks players with collecting are found in high-level strongholds, either requiring you to be sneaky (and lucky) in your push to collect them or wait until you have hit a higher level.

The three items Cormond needs you to collect in the Prayers for Salvation quest are the Crusadar Missives, the Palain Prayer Book, and the Tithe Ledger, and you can find exactly where they are here.

Where to find the Crusader Missives

Head north of the stronghold. Remix by Dot Esports.

Head to the Crusader’s Monument Stronghold to find the Crusader Missives, which is recommended for players level 35 and above. However, it is possible to get the item earlier.

The Crusader Missives, thankfully, do not require you to head deep into the Stronghold to get. Instead, move to the northern part of the Stronghold—which looks like a small square on your map situated between two paths.

Several enemies will be at this location, but you should be able to pick them off. You’ll then need to walk up to the gravestone and interact with it, giving you the Crusader Missives.

If you are at the right level and haven’t already done so, it’s a good idea to clear the Stronghold while you are in the area, as there is a Seasonal Objective for clearing five Strongholds, and you also receive a Renown boost.

Where to find the Paladin Prayer Book

Prepare for a difficult fight. Remix by Dot Esports

By far the hardest of the three items to collect, the Paladin Prayer Book can be found at the Eriman’s Pyre Stronghold. However, this Stronghold has four areas to unlock, so make sure you choose the right one.

After interacting with Eriman on the Pyre, defeat the elite that spawns in and collect the Villager’s Remains. Use this to open the top-left path, following the path in the direction of the Altar of Lilith that can be found there.

Look for one of the open cages, which will have a Charred Chest. Open that to get the Paladin Prayer Book.

It may sound easy, but it’s certainly not the case. There will be another high-level elite to face, numerous mobs and Shamans which resurrect enemies you defeat, so we recommended saving this task for last and making sure you are leveled as high as possible.

Where to find the Tithe Ledger

The easiest item to collect. Remix by Dot Esports

On the eastern side of Hawezar, you’ll find the Belfry Zakara dungeon, which is where you will need to head for the Tithe Ledger.

To reach the Belfry Zakara dungeon, start at the Backwater Waypoint and head north. After crossing over to the next main area, turn right to head for the coast and look for a ruin where the dungeon is located.

Crucially, while the game may make it sound like you have to enter the dungeon, you don’t: the Tithe Ledger found outside. Simply go up the stairs and to the left, the opposite end of the dungeon entrance, and you’ll see a book.

This is the Tithe Ledger. You simply need to pick it up—which makes this by far the easiest of the three items to collect.

