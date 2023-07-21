Players will find no shortage of things to do in Diablo 4, including finding the cellar locations of the Hawezar region.

Diablo 4 has 147 cellars in total. 32 of these cellar locations are in the Hawezar region, which can be found in the lower-right part of the map—south of the main hub of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks.

There is a particular focus on cellars in Diablo 4 season one, as chapters one and two of the seasonal journey objectives require the completion of several cellars to progress through, which also provides rewards in the seasonal battle pass.

Cellars essentially act as mini-dungeons in Diablo 4 and take significantly less time to complete, while they often include events you can complete to earn additional rewards.

If you’re looking for the locations of all the cellars in the Hawezar region of Diablo 4, then you’re in the right place.

All Hawezar cellar locations in Diablo 4

Grab your horse and go. Screenshot via D4Planner.

If you’re planning on farming cellars in Hawezar, the Tree of Whispers is a great spot to start as it provides easy access to the Eldritch Conclave, as well as the four other cellars located in The Writhing Mire.

Cellars in Hawezar are spread out, however, though there are alternative options to farm if you use the waypoint at Wejinhani, with four cellars located in the Dismal Foothills. Otherwise, you can expect some long journeys.

Though cellars do not offer the best of rewards, they are particularly effective when starting a new character as they provide the ideal opportunity to defeat several enemies and secure loot without having to dedicate as much time as you would with dungeons.

Cellars are also far easier to complete than dungeons, making them the perfect practice spot while you get to grips with a new character or build.

