Diablo 4 players can optimize Aspect targeting with the help of this handy app

You still need the blessing of RNG for this one, though.

Diablo 4 players won’t need to waste their hard-earned Obols anymore as a Diablo fan has developed an app that can give you suggestions on what item to buy based on what Aspect you want.

A Reddit post highlighting the tool was made on June 22 and it immediately picked up steam from players who want to min-max their characters. The tool in question is a website that determines the best way to spend your obols to get the Aspect you’re gunning for.

To use the tool, you simply filter and select the Aspect you’re looking for, and a probability table will appear with the odds of obtaining it on each piece of equipment, before highlighting which has the best chance of dropping with the Aspect.

For context, Obols, also known as Murmuring Obols, are currencies you get from clearing events in the world map or in dungeons. These events give varying amounts of Obols but are usually very few—around 10-20 obols per event. This means unless you really farm these events, they’re going to be really scarce.

These Obols are the currency for an NPC named Purveyor of Curiosities. This NPC sells various items from equipment to Whispering Keys. The equipment you can obtain is random and can result from common to Legendary in quality—but you would only know the quality and Aspect after you already bought it. This can result in wasted Obols if you don’t know what equipment to buy from the NPC.

The tool doesn’t guarantee you’re going to get the Aspect that you want. It only shows you which equipment has the highest chance of holding a particular Aspect. This can make it slightly easier for players to get the Aspect they want which is a blessing for min-maxers and casual players alike, who now have an idea of how to get their Aspects as fast as possible—as long as RNG blesses them, that is.

