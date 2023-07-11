Diablo 4 players are finally finishing the campaign and gushing over THAT cutscene

Diablo 4 players are praising one of the final cutscenes in the game after finally reaching the end of the campaign.

The praise began after one player admitted on Reddit on July 10 he had finished the campaign, and “that” cutscene made a hell of an impression on him. While he didn’t specify which one he meant, players in the comments quickly agreed with him, applauding the same one, which also stunned us during our first playthrough—the fight between Lilith and Inarius.

The cutscene takes place right by the end of the game when Inarius and his forces enter Hell and face Lilith and her minions. After a short conversation, Inarius and Lilith engage in combat, with the latter ripping the angel’s wings off, brutally killing him. Afterward, the player and Neyrelle approach Mephisto.

We must admit, Diablo 4 is full of incredible cinematics, with this one standing out above the others, and many players share the same opinion. A bunch of them congratulated Blizzard on delivering such work and expressed their desire to have a Diablo TV or streaming show.

For those who follow Blizzard’s other games, it’s all but surprising, though. In the World of Warcraft franchise, cinematics to this day remain one of the best content pieces Blizzard delivers. With almost every expansion announcement, popular streamers record reaction videos which often boast millions of views alongside the cinematics themselves.

Related: This level 100 Diablo 4 player has a big piece of advice for those anxious to reach the endgame

On the other hand, we can’t deny having a Diablo show is a tempting suggestion. The studio already aided in the creation of the Warcraft movie, however, and it didn’t pan out as great as expected. So, maybe the key is sticking to video games and cinematics? So far it seems like it.

About the author