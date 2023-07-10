This level 100 Diablo 4 player has a big piece of advice for those anxious to reach the endgame

While the launch of Blizzard’s Diablo 4 was overwhelmingly popular, many players have grown frustrated quickly as they struggle to make it through the game. On July 9, one player who hit the highest possible level shared their experience to help those who are attempting to push through in the hopes of reaching an endgame that makes it all seem worth it.

If you’re unhappy with the key mechanics and gameplay of Diablo 4 as they are, then this player believes you won’t be satisfied with what the end of the game has to offer. Ultimately, this player argues that there is no endgame that will arrive to satisfy players at the end of Diablo 4; the endgame has to be that the game itself is fun to play all the way through.

“If you don’t enjoy the core game experience of Diablo 4, no definition of endgame would satisfy you,” the player shared on Reddit.

This player believes that those who are solely focused on being annoyed at details like Sigils, loot, inventory space, and other such features will never like the game long term because these are signs that “the core gameplay is unsatisfactory for” them.

The game may never become enjoyable for players who don’t enjoy the game’s key mechanics. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: All Helltide Tortured Gift Mystery Chest locations in Diablo 4

Future updates may bring fixes to the features currently bothering players, but the core gameplay itself will always stay the same. Because of this, the level 100 player urges all players to reflect on whether they are just lightly bothered by small issues, or whether they truly don’t like the core game mechanics overall since the only endgame any player will enjoy is one where they also enjoyed the road getting there.

Overall, this Diablo 4 player who has maxed out their level in the game simply hopes other players will “admire the game” and their experience navigating through it since they believe it features a “massive, beautiful world” that players only “have one chance to see for the first time.”

If you can’t get past being annoyed at the smaller features, finding the game boring, or trying to push through in the hopes that the end will make it all seem worth it, the game might not be for you. But if you take this player’s advice to slow down and take the game for what it is, you may find yourself enjoying it in a whole new way.

This Diablo 4 player is “content” with the game as it is, looking forward to what the Season of the Malignant will offer, and hopes other players will experience the game as it is rather than trying to push through it in the hopes it will suddenly become worth it to them at the end.

About the author