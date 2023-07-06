When does Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant release? Start date and time

Diablo 4’s campaign has long come to a close for many, but now begins the excitement of new seasonal storylines with the game’s first post-launch content drop, Season of the Malignant.

“A deviant form of Lilith’s sinister machinations has given birth to a new threat, Malignant Monsters,” Blizzard said about the new season. “These decaying abominations roam Sanctuary in a frenzy, mindlessly attacking anyone in range without hesitation.”

If that sounds like something you might be interested in, then Season of the Malignant is for you and you’ll want to be ready to go as soon as the season is playable.

“Wanderers will investigate this mysterious malady in a new Questline with the help of Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, who also trains you to capture the Malignant Hearts fueling these foul beasts and convert them into build-altering powers,” Blizzard said. “The malignancy that’s taken hold of the Burning Hells’ armies cannot remain unchecked—you must snuff it out at the source before all of Sanctuary becomes its thrall.”

Here’s when you’ll need to be ready to take the fight to the Malignant Monsters in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant start date

A new threat is corrupting Sanctuary 💀#DiabloIV Season of the Malignant is coming July 20th.



The first season of Diablo 4, Season of the Malignant, kicks off on July 20. The news was announced during a special developer livestream on July 6, where Blizzard developers revealed what to expect from the season and even offered a new trailer.

The season will include a battle pass, along with six new unique items and seven new Legendary Aspects, according to Blizzard.

Another seasonal addition, Malignant Tunnels are “highly replayable dungeons” where players can secure the aforementioned Malignant Hearts, which are a new item that provide additional bonuses.

“Our first season will introduce 32 Malignant Hearts across four categories that provide new, unique bonuses,” Blizzard said. “As you encounter more menacing Malignant Creatures so too will the strength of their Malignant Hearts grow. “There’s much more to share on the Season’s theme and we cannot wait to do so in the future.”

At the end of the Malignant Tunnels is an all-new boss battle with a horrifying creature named Varshan the Consumed, so you will want to be as prepared as possible for that fight.

Season of the Malignant begins at 11am CT on July 20. At that time, the new “Season Journey, Questline, Boss, Dungeons, Battle Pass, and more” will all go live, so be prepared to call in sick or take some paid time off for a long weekend in Sanctuary.

