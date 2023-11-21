Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing Week: How to get an XP boost

The fight against Lilith continues in Diablo 4, along with the fresh enemies that have arrived each season, but you’ll have help on your side in Mother’s Blessing Week.

For the Thanksgiving season, players in Diablo 4 are being rewarded with additional rates to boost farming across both the Eternal and Seasonal Realms—but how exactly do you get these boosts and activate them?

Wonder no more, as we’ve got all the answers you need—as well as tips on how you can maximize your gains.

What is Mother’s Blessing Week in Diablo 4?

The perfect time to push. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mother’s Blessing Week in Diablo 4 is a special event covering the Thanksgiving week that provides a boost to experience and gold, with a 35 percent increased rate across both Seasonal and Eternal Realms.

The event began on Nov. 20 at 10am PST and finishes on Nov. 27 at 10am PST, giving you plenty of time to dive in and grind your way through the levels and the Season Pass.

You’ll know when the boost is active by an in-game icon, shown beside your potion count, that signifies the increased rate of gold and experience earning.

How to maximize experience gain with an Urn of Experience in Diablo 4

Crucially, the Mother’s Blessing Week boost is stackable with Elixirs and the Urns to provide even bigger experience gains during the event.

While you may have heard of an Urn of Experience, the official name in Diablo 4 is the Urn of Aggression. By using Smoldering Ashes earned through Season Rewards, you can increase the level of the Urn of Aggression to receive even more experience.

On top of this, you can also use Elixirs to boost your experience gain. Most Elixirs offer a 5 percent boost to experience gain, alongside other benefits, which, coupled with the boosts from the event and the Urn of Aggression, will make it much easier to grind through levels and content.