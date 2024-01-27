Best classes in Diablo 4 season three, ranked

Diablo 4 runs on a seasonal system with every season following themes similar to its predecessor Diablo 3. With every season comes balance patches and changes and the Season of the Construct is no different. Because of these changes, every season will showcase different classes at their strongest and this season is no different.

As such, we will be listing the best classes to play during season three of Diablo 4, with a focus on their leveling process and endgame potential.

Best classes to play in Diablo 4 season three

5) Rogue

Sneaking out of the shadows got a whole lot more complicated. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How the mighty have fallen. The Rogue was once considered to be the best seasonal class due to her ease in leveling up and powerful endgame builds later in the game. This was the consensus as recently as season two, but times have changed. Since both the early leveling and endgame potential of the class have been nerfed in the balance patch, the Rogue has been struggling.

Additionally, Rogue players were utilizing an overtuned feature of the class, Tibault’s Will, which would grant the class way more Combo Points than was previously considered possible. That bug has now been fixed, further reducing the Rogue’s endgame power. Poison Imbuement took a bit hit as well, being the most used Imbuement skill, it is now considered to be sub-par.

The final nail in the coffin for the Rogue was the huge nerf to Twisting Blades. Not only has the Twisting Blades build been universally considered to be one of the best Rogue builds, but also one of the best endgame builds across all classes. With so many nerfs, players will have to look for an alternative in season three.

4) Sorcerer

The density-clearing master takes a backseat this season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sorcerers were once considered to be the most overpowered class throughout both seasons one and two. This could be attributed to the powerful Lightning builds of the Sorcerer, with Ball Lightning being particularly overpowered with incredibly high damage numbers towards the endgame. Like Rogues, however, it has all changed.

Thankfully for Sorcerer players, Ball Lightning is at least still a little viable, but many are turning to other elements. In particular, Fire builds such as Fire Wall for leveling and Meteor for endgame seem to be making waves as we speak.

Time will tell if the Sorcerer’s power creep will propel the class higher up the list as the season progresses. But for now, the initial nerfs don’t make the Sorcerer seem to be as much of a threat when you compare the class to the top three classes on this list.

3) Druid

The power of nature is still going strong. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Druid has always been the jack-of-all-trades class since its inception in Diablo 2, and the class maintains that status through Diablo 4 season three. Druids have always had a lack of strong leveling builds, and as such has never been an ideal class to level quickly with. But what the class lacks in its grind speed it makes up for in its endgame power.

Almost every endgame Druid build is considered universally good, with a few of them like the Werewolf-Tornado build even veering into the overpowered territory at one point. In season three, the Druid builds to look out for include the Storm builds, with the Lightning Storm build receiving great buffs.

For this season, we recommend avoiding the Werebear and Shred builds on account of the nerfs to Overpower damage, but you should be unstoppable after level 50 with one of the Storm builds.

2) Necromancer

The stench of death is upon your enemies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

When Diablo 4 was still in the beta phase, the Necromancer was considered to be the standout class of the game and as such, it copped some nerfs and balance adjustments as time went on. However, a new emerging build at the end of season two, the Blood Surge build, brought this class back into prominence. And now, the Necromancer is riding that momentum into season three.

While the best Necromancer build of the previous patch, the Infinimist build, got nerfed, the Blood Surge build and a couple of Bone builds have taken their place. The clearing speed of Blood Surge is almost unparalleled during the leveling phase but as you creep further into the endgame, you might want to try the buffed Bone Spear and Bone Spirit builds.

With buffs to Bone skills and new Aspects such as the Shattered Spirit Aspect making their appearance, we have high hopes for the Necromancer going into season three.

1) Barbarian

The return of the King (or Queen). Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Reprising their role as the rulers of season two, the Barbarian class remains at the top of the charts for season three as well. The class has historically struggled as a weak starter, going so far as to be considered the weakest starting class by many during the beta days of Diablo 4. But that was a long time ago, and the Barbarian is a different animal now.

Similar to the Druid, the Barbarian class isn’t the best at leveling up. The Double Swing build is a great option for your leveling journey until you get to level 50. However, once you get to the endgame and start accumulating strong gear, no other class can match the pure power and clear speed of the Barbarian. And unlike other classes, you can achieve this feat with multiple builds.

With the Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, Frenzy, and Walking Arsenal builds to choose from, the Barbarian can dominate most content in Diablo 4 in ways other classes cannot. Pick your favorite build and start annihilating the forces of Hell.