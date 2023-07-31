All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Kehjistan

Collecting all Altars of Lilith is a necessary evil.

Any Diablo 4 player that wants to maximize their character’s potential will eventually need to find all Altars of Lilith across Sanctuary. The altars count towards your Renown in each region and provide benefits to all characters in your lineup.

Kehjistan has over 30 Altars of Lilith, with one locked behind a Stronghold. Collecting all Altars of Lilith in Kehjistan can be done in a couple of hours, especially if you use our guide along the way.

All Kehjistan Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are 31 Altars of Lilith in Kehjistan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 31 Altars of Lilith in Kehjistan scattered across nine areas. This was the easiest region to collect Altars of Lilith with my Rogue build, although the altar in Omath’s Redoubt is not immediately accessible.

You’ll need to at least partially progress through the Stronghold to open the door blocking the altar, so prepare for a tough battle in you’re a lower level.

There are multiple Altars located within the Fields of Hatred, meaning you’ll need to enter the PvP zone to collect them all. You can grab them quickly and safely without starting a fight, as long as you don’t mark your character for blood.

All Alcarnus Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Alcarnus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Alcarnus, there is one Altar of Lilith:

Northeast corner of Alcarnus Stronghold

All Altar of Ruin Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in the Altar of Ruin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Altar of Ruin, there is one Altar of Lilith:

West corner of the Altar of Ruin Stronghold

All Amber Sands Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are seven Altars of Lilith in the Amber Sands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Amber Sands, there are seven Altars of Lilith:

Southwest of the Tomb of the Saints Dungeon In the southern corridor leading from the Ragged Coastline area Southeast of the Sunken Library Dungeon South of the Altar of Ruin Northeast of the Shivta Ruins Dungeon South of the Inferno Dungeon Southeast of the Collapsed Vault Dungeon

All Caldeum Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Caldeum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Caldeum, there are three Altars of Lilith:

East of the Crusader’s Cathedral East of the Deserted Underpass Dungeon Southwest of the Yshari Sanctum Dungeon

All Fields of Hatred Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in the Fields of Hatred. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Fields of Hatred, there are three Altars of Lilith:

Northeast of Denshar Southeast of Denshar South of Denshar in the left corner of the area

All Omath’s Redoubt Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Atlar of Lilith in Omath’s Redoubt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Omath’s Redoubt, there is one Altar of Lilith:

The northwest corner of the Omath’s Redoubt Stronghold

All Ragged Coastline Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Atlars of Lilith in the Ragged Coastline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Ragged Coastline, there are four Altars of Lilith:

East of the Iron Wolves Encampment in the northwest corner of the shoreline Southwest of the Iron Wolves Encampment East of the Heretic’s Asylum Dungeon West of the Corrupted Grotto Dungeon

All Scouring Sands Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are six Altars of Lilith in the Scouring Sands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Scouring Sands, there are six Altars of Lilith:

North of the Rancid Vermin Nest Cellar North of the Halls of the Damned Dungeon East of Tarsarak Southeast of the Foul Den Cellara West of the Forlorn Cavern Cellar South of the Abandoned Mineworks Dungeon

All Southern Expanse Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are five Altars of Lilith in the Southern Expanse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Southern Expanse, there are five Altars of Liltih:

West of the Wicked Sanctum Cellar West of the Hakan’s Refuge Dungeon East of the Hakan’s Refuge Dungeon East of the Hakan’s Hot Spring Cellar Southeast of Gea Kul

