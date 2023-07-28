All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Dry Steppes

Altars of Lilith are an easy way to earn Renown in Diablo 4. There are dozens of altars around the map, with 33 located within the Dry Steppes region alone. This might sound like an overwhelming amount to collect, but our guide will help you find all Altars of Lilith in Dry Steppes.
All Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
The 33 Altars of Lilith in the Dry Steppes region are scattered across 13 areas. Some altars are locked within Strongholds, meaning you’ll need to defeat a few enemies along the way. However, you can run past most enemies with a mount, so consider this strategy if you want to avoid a prolonged fight.
All Chambatar Ridge Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Chambatar Ridge, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- South of Fate’s Retreat
- Northeast of Fate’s Retreat
- North of the Steamy Chasm Cellar
All Dindai Flats Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Dindai Flats, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- East of the Cannibal’s Foothold Cellar
- Southeast of Monk’s Retreat Cellar
- Southwest of Monk’s Retreat Cellar
All Fields of Hatred Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Fields of Hatred, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- South of Alzuuda
All Jakha Basin Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Jakha Basin, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- South of Hidden Overlook
- Southwest of the Blood-soaked Spence Cellar
- Northwest of the Blood-soaked Spence Cellar
All Khargai Crags Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Khargai Crags, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- West of the Decrepit Hive Cellar
- Northwest of the Crown of Fields Area
- East of Bluffs of Olzei Area
All Kotama Grasslands Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Kotama Grasslands, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- West of the Fetid Pit Cellar
- East of Ked Bardu
- South of Ked Bardu
- Southwest of Ked Bardu
All Qara Yisu Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Qara Yisu, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- Southeast of the Ruins of Qara-Yisu
All Temple of Rot Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Temple of Rot, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- North corner of the Temple of Rot Stronghold
All The Accursed Wastes Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In The Accursed Wastes, there are two Altars of Lilith:
- West of the Dusry Mineshaft Cellar
- South of the Desolate Vault Cellar
All The Onyx Watchtower Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In The Onyx Watchtower, there are two Altars of Lilith:
- West of The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold
- East of The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold
All The Scarred Coast Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In The Scarred Coast, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- Southeast of the Komdor Temple Dungeon
- West of the Eroded Cove Cellar
- Southeast of the Carrion Fields Dungeon
- North of the Seaside Cavern Cellar
All Tusmaa Rift Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Tusmaa Rift, there are two Altars of Lilith:
- Southwest of the Dark Ravine Cellar
- West of the Abahru Sinkhole Cellasr
All Untamed Scarps Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In The Untamed Scarps, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- South of the Temple of Rot
- Northeast of Jirandai
- North of the Sealed Archives Dungeon
- North of the Field of Broken Spears Area