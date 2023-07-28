All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Dry Steppes

Collecting all Altars is an easy task with a guide.

Altars of Lilith are an easy way to earn Renown in Diablo 4. There are dozens of altars around the map, with 33 located within the Dry Steppes region alone. This might sound like an overwhelming amount to collect, but our guide will help you find all Altars of Lilith in Dry Steppes.

All Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

The 33 Altars of Lilith in the Dry Steppes region are scattered across 13 areas. Some altars are locked within Strongholds, meaning you’ll need to defeat a few enemies along the way. However, you can run past most enemies with a mount, so consider this strategy if you want to avoid a prolonged fight.

All Chambatar Ridge Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Chambatar Ridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Chambatar Ridge, there are three Altars of Lilith:

South of Fate’s Retreat Northeast of Fate’s Retreat North of the Steamy Chasm Cellar

All Dindai Flats Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Dindai Flats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dindai Flats, there are three Altars of Lilith:

East of the Cannibal’s Foothold Cellar Southeast of Monk’s Retreat Cellar Southwest of Monk’s Retreat Cellar

All Fields of Hatred Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in the Fields of Hatred. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Fields of Hatred, there is one Altar of Lilith:

South of Alzuuda

All Jakha Basin Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Jakha basin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Jakha Basin, there are three Altars of Lilith:

South of Hidden Overlook Southwest of the Blood-soaked Spence Cellar Northwest of the Blood-soaked Spence Cellar

All Khargai Crags Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Khargai Crags. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Khargai Crags, there are three Altars of Lilith:

West of the Decrepit Hive Cellar Northwest of the Crown of Fields Area East of Bluffs of Olzei Area

All Kotama Grasslands Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in Kotama Grasslands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Kotama Grasslands, there are four Altars of Lilith:

West of the Fetid Pit Cellar East of Ked Bardu South of Ked Bardu Southwest of Ked Bardu

All Qara Yisu Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Qara Yisu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Qara Yisu, there is one Altar of Lilith:

Southeast of the Ruins of Qara-Yisu

All Temple of Rot Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in the Temple of Rot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Temple of Rot, there is one Altar of Lilith:

North corner of the Temple of Rot Stronghold

All The Accursed Wastes Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are two Altars of Lilith in The Accursed Wastes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Accursed Wastes, there are two Altars of Lilith:

West of the Dusry Mineshaft Cellar South of the Desolate Vault Cellar

All The Onyx Watchtower Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are two Altars of Lilith in The Onyx Watchtower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Onyx Watchtower, there are two Altars of Lilith:

West of The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold East of The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold

All The Scarred Coast Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in The Scarred Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Scarred Coast, there are four Altars of Lilith:

Southeast of the Komdor Temple Dungeon West of the Eroded Cove Cellar Southeast of the Carrion Fields Dungeon North of the Seaside Cavern Cellar

All Tusmaa Rift Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are two Altars of Lilith in Tusmaa Rift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Tusmaa Rift, there are two Altars of Lilith:

Southwest of the Dark Ravine Cellar West of the Abahru Sinkhole Cellasr

All Untamed Scarps Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in The Untamed Scarps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Untamed Scarps, there are four Altars of Lilith:

South of the Temple of Rot Northeast of Jirandai North of the Sealed Archives Dungeon North of the Field of Broken Spears Area

About the author