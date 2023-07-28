All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Hawezar

Hawezar is one of the regions with the most Altars of Lilith, so use our guide to save some time.

Tucked in the southwest corner of Diablo 4’s Sanctuary is Hawezar, which is home to dozens of dungeons, cellars, and Altars of Lilith. The region is tied with Scosglen for the most Altars of Lilith in one area, with both having 34 altars in total.

Almost all of the Altars of Lilith in Hawezar are easy to grab, albeit slightly hidden. But you can easily boost all of your character stats once you know where to look.

All Hawezar Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are 34 Altars of Lilith in the Hawezar region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 34 Altars of Lilith in Hawezar, meaning you’ll spend more time in this region compared to Fractured Peaks or the Dry Steppes. A couple of the altars are tucked away in Strongholds, but you run past enemies with your mount if you’re a high enough level.

However, I was forced to wait on grabbing the final altar within the Vyersz Stronghold as the enemies were too difficult for my low-level Season One character. But you can still find where the altar is below alongside all other Altars of Lilith in each section of Hawezar.

All Blightmarsh Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in Blightmarsh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Blightmarsh, there are four Altars of Lilith:

Northwest of the Corpsewail Deluge Area East of the Slimy Cavern Cellar West of the Serpent’s Lair Dungeon East of the Bleak Basement Cellar

All Crusader’s Monument Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Crusader’s Monument. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Crusader’s Monument, there is one Altar of Lilith:

North corner of the Crusader’s Monument Stronghold

There are four Altars of Lilith in the Dismal Foothills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dismal Foothills, there are four Altars of Lilith:

North of Wejinhani Northwest of Wejinhani West of Wejinhani Southwest of Wejinhani

All Eriman’s Pyre Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Eriman’s Pyre. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Eriman’s Pyre, there is one Altar of Lilith:

North corner of the Eriman’s Pyre Stronghold

All Fethis Wetlands Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in the Fethis Wetlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Fethis Wetlands, there are four Altars of Lilith:

South of the Cursed Cabin Cellar Northwest of the Plains of Attrition Area Southwest of the Light’s Wane Area West of The Devouring Moor Area

All Forsaken Coast Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Forsaken Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Forsaken Coast, there are three Altars of Lilith:

Northwest of Backwater West of Backwater South of Backwater

All Rotspill Delta Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Rotspill Delta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Rotspill Delta, there are three Altars of Lilith:

South of the Creaking Hills Area Southeast of the Haunted Refuge Dungeon East of the Ancient Reservoir Dungeon

All Ruins of Rakhat Keep Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in the Ruins of Rakhat Keep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Ruins of Rakhat Keep, there is one Altar of Lilith:

North of the Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court

All The Writhing Mire Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in The Writhing Mire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Writhing Mire, there are four Altars of Lilith:

West of The Tree of Whispers South of The Tree of Whispers North of the Tszava’s Slough Area West of the Misshapen Labyrinth

All Toxic Fens Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in The Toxic Fens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Toxic Fens, there are four Altars of Lilith:

Southeast of the Ruins of Eridu Dungeon West of the Rotting Cave Cellar North of the Ottvik’s Travail Area North of the Ghoa Ruins Dungeon

All Umir Plateau Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in The Umir Plateau. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Umir Plateau, there are four Altars of Lilith:

North of Zarbinzet West of Zarbinzet East of Zarbinzet Soutwest of Zarbinzet

All Vyeresz Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Vyeresz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Vyeresz, there is one Altar of Lilith:

In the west corner of the Vyeresz Stronghold

About the author