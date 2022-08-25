The destiny of old DLCs has been revealed.

Bungie has decided that older Destiny 2 expansions will no longer be removed, according to the dev team on the long-running title’s Showcase 2022 livestream.

It was a rather unpopular decision by Bungie to remove expansions due to technical reasons and has now been reversed. In a showcase lasting for over three hours, the team said they took user feedback on board, stating firmly “Destiny 2 is not going any and neither are your expansions.”

The Destiny devs have provided fans with a peace offering in the form of making all available Destiny DLC free to play for one week.

The question is, will we get old Destiny 2 expansions back too?

Will Bungie bring back sunset Destiny 2 expansions?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look likely Bungie is going to add deleted Destiny 2 expansions back into active rotation. They failed to comment on this in the 2022 Showcase.

Bungie has removed several DLC’s that players had paid for, sending this purchased content into oblivion as it was too difficult to implement new content into the game. DLC releases like Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and the original Red War campaign were removed and as far as Dot Esports can tell, won’t be coming back.

We will update Destiny 2 fans the moment we know otherwise.

Image via Bungie

The rest of the Gamescom showcase introduced a new Darkness subclass, gave sneak peeks at new locations, revealed instant power boosts, and finished off with more information on Lightfall expansion pre-orders.

The Lightfall expansion’s official release date is set for Feb. 28, 2023.

The final chapter will send players on a journey through the last section of the Light and Darkness saga, traversing Neomuna, Neptune, and other creative locations with new areas to explore and species to encounter.

The upcoming Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as well as PC via Steam and Stadia.