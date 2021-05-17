The best PvE weapons in Destiny 2

Here's what you need to dominate the enemies of humanity.

Whether you’re playing through Destiny 2’s latest raid, weekly pinnacle missions, or Nightfall Strikes, it’s important to have a strong loadout of PvE-centric weapons.

Despite the “sweaty” community’s best efforts, Destiny is and always has been a PvE game, first and foremost. Seasonal content, which brings players back each week to unfold the ongoing story, only makes it even more of a PvE game.

With each season, weapons come and go from the meta. Some get nerfed, while others are just surpassed by something new. Either way, it’s a good thing to keep your loadout refreshed and up to date with the best possible weapons to help you dominate the enemies of humanity and Light.

These are the current best weapons to use in PvE activities in Destiny 2.

Chroma Rush

Screengrab via Bungie

A bullet-hose assault rifle for the kinetic slot, this weapon was introduced in Season of the Splicer and is incredibly fun to use.

Witherhoard



Screengrab via Bungie

Witherhoard is incredibly strong in PvE. It’s good for crowd control and single-target DPS alike.

Heritage

Screengrab via Bungie

This slug shotgun is still the weapon of choice for the Deep Stone Crypt raid’s final boss.

Gnawing Hunger

Screengrab via Bungie

A few seasons and nerfs later, Gnawing Hunger is still an awesome assault rifle to use in your Energy slot.

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2

Screengrab via Bungie

IKELOS SMG is as strong as it ever was, especially when used in a Warmind Cell-centric build.

Trustee



Screengrab via Bungie

Deep Stone Crypt’s full-auto scout rifle is one of the best guns to use in your Energy slot for long-range add control.

The Lament

Screengrab via Bungie

Have you ever seen six Laments against the Deep Stone Crypt’s raid bosses? It’s some of the highest DPS in the game, period.

Falling Guillotine

Screengrab via Bungie

Another sword option in the heavy slot for incredibly high DPS, the Guillotine’s Vortex Frame attack melts majors in most activities.

Code Duello

Screengrab via Bungie

Season of the Chosen’s new perk, Lasting Impression, is a must-have on this rocket launcher that’s used mostly for boss DPS.

Eyes of Tomorrow

Screengrab via Bungie

Deep Stone Crypt’s Exotic only drops from the final boss chest, but its ability to track multiple enemies at once makes it a truly great heavy rocket launcher.

Anarchy

Screengrab via Bungie

Anarchy, another raid drop, can be bought from the weapon kiosk by the vaults in the Tower—and you should get it immediately. Its sticky grenades that create chain Arc damage can be used to deal out consistent damage or clear add waves with ease.

Xenophage

Screengrab via Bungie

Xenophage’s slow fire rate and small magazine for an LMG don’t stop it from dealing out some of the best boss damage around.