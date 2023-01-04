When it comes to flexibility, there’s no better Power weapon archetype in Destiny 2 than the machine gun.

LMGs in Destiny 2 can also be crafted to further hone in on a specific role or usage, such as one built for PvE or one built for PvP activities. While some LMGs flourish in one role but not the other, Commemoration is one that can do both.

Commemoration can be found in the Deep Stone Crypt raid, and thanks to an update in 2022, it’s now part of the list of weapons eligible for crafting in the game. This is a weapon worth hunting down Deepsight variants for because it can be crafted to be a monster.

Here are the best god roll and perks to search for or craft when leveling up your Commemoration LMG in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Commemoration god roll for PvE

Arrowhead Brake (+20 Recoil Direction, +20 Handling)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Reconstruction

Rampage or Unrelenting

You can’t go wrong with the combination of Arrowhead Brake and Accurize Rounds, offering a steady increase to range, handling, and recoil direction.

Reconstruction, arguably one of the best PvE perks in the game, will reload Commemoration over time to up to double the original magazine size. After not shooting for four seconds, 10 percent of the reserve ammo will be added to the magazine, meaning this thing will have way more than its base 59 magazine size over time.

Rampage is a great perk for add clearing, but Unrelenting is also a solid choice if you are looking for something to use in high-end activities where rapidly defeating targets will trigger health regeneration and keep you alive and in the fight.

Destiny 2 Commemoration god roll for PvP

Corckscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling)

Flared Magwell (+13 Reload Speed, +5 Stability)

Surplus

Rampage

Commemoration is a very solid light machine gun for Crucible. It has a decently slow fire rate and hits hard, meaning that it will only take a few shots to finish off an enemy, which is a good thing because you won’t get much ammo for it when picking up a heavy brick.

Corkscrew Rifling and Flared Magwell will add some nice buffs across the board for range, stability, handling, and reload speed, while Surplus and Rampage create a nice combination to further increase handling, reload speed, stability, and damage. You’ll be able to take out multiple enemies at a time with ease so long as you get the first shots in.