How to get the Osteo Striga Exotic SMG in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen expansion is bringing a ton of weapons for fans to use, and official media has already showcased some of the guns coming in the game. The weapons trailer gave fans a look at the Osteo Striga, several Exotics, Glaives, and even a Hive Worm launcher.

Though the trailer is brief on its description of the Osteo Striga, it says that the weapon’s “swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst.” Seen in action, the projectiles seem to travel more slowly, but they create areas of effect that inflict a poison like the one from the Thorn Exotic Hand Cannon.

Based on the animations on the trailer, the weapon also seems to be similar to VEIST guns, though it also boasts a Hive, almost cursed appearance. This means players who like Death Adder or even The Recluse can find some degree of familiarity with the gun.

Here’s how to get the Osteo Striga in Destiny 2 so you can enter Savathûn’s Throne World in style—or at least find your copy of it somewhere along the way.

How to get the Osteo Striga in Destiny 2

The Osteo Striga is included as part of the Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen, according to Bungie’s website. Though this does mean anyone who purchased the Deluxe Edition will get instant access to it, this will hardly be the only way to obtain it.

When Beyond Light launched in 2020, the No Time To Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle was also exclusive to the preorder, but players could collect it by finishing the campaign even if they didn’t acquire the Deluxe Edition. Bungie confirmed players can craft the Osteo Striga when The Witch Queen launches after finding its Pattern—essentially a blueprint for crafting. “Some [Patterns] be acquired through quest completions, while others can be earned by completing various gameplay objectives,” according to the blog post, and it’s unclear exactly how players can get their hands on the Osteo Striga’s Pattern to craft it.