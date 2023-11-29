How to unlock The Witcher Emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s latest collaboration has seen The Witcher enter Bungie’s universe, with unique armor ornaments, a Ghost Shell, and other cosmetics included. Some guardians were very quick to pick up on another item—an emblem inspired by the adventurers of Rivia.

The Never Lost, Always Found emblem was launched alongside The Witcher ornaments, but unlike past promos, it isn’t available in the Eververse package. So, how do you get your hands on The Witcher emblem in Destiny 2?

How to earn The Witcher Emblem Never Lost, Always Found in Destiny 2

To collect the Never Lost, Always Found emblem in Destiny 2, you will need to complete the Swords and Signs triumph, which requires you to kill 100 enemies with a Sword and 50 enemies with a Solar melee ability.

Normally I’d suggest heading to certain common farm spots in the Destiny 2 world but this time I instead equipped The Lament and sliced-and-diced my way through the Season of the Wish campaign mission and The Coil. As a Titan, the 50 melee kills were very easy: I just used the Throwing Hammer and collected it after each kill.

The Destiny community was actually given a hint via a Bungie marketing email a week ago hyping up The Witcher crossover, which listed our sword and Solar melee kill count last season. At the time, the developers kept the actual stat hidden from players. Now we know exactly what we’ll need in order to earn this slick emblem.

The Never Lost, Always Found emblem features a silver wolf on a dynamic red background and matches well with The Witcher’s armor sets, which can be purchased in the Eververse store for 2,000 Silver.