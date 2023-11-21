Destiny 2 adds The Witcher-themed armor—but it’ll cost its weight in Silver

Destiny 2’s next collaboration features another iconic gaming franchise, and you can bet the items will be available for a premium price in the Eververse store.

When Season of the Wish launches on Nov. 28, it will drop with a new suite of armor available for Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters inspired by The Witcher franchise and Geralt of Rivia. It’s the third such type of collaboration to hit the looter shooter, with last year seeing similar partnerships with both Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed. If the new collaboration with The Witcher follows the pattern, that also means these three new armor sets will put players back a hefty amount of Silver when they become available in the Eververse store.

Greetings, White Wolf.



Inspired by Geralt of Rivia, arriving with Season of the Wish on November 28. pic.twitter.com/TC3vLbW9s6 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 21, 2023

The Titan armor will be the most instantly recognizable to fans of The Witcher 3, with the chainmail armor taking lots of clear design notes from Geralt’s look in the third game. While the Warlock and Hunter’s inspirations are less readily apparent, both remain incredibly evocative of the game’s fantasy setting and their outfits are a mosaic of different pieces pulled from various armor sets found throughout the game. Eagle-eyed players will be able to spot both a new ship and Ghost Shell that will come with the collaboration, too. If the contents are one-to-one with collaborations that preceded it, there should also be some themed Finishers available when it goes live.

While a price for all of these cosmetics is yet to be released, it’s reasonable to assume it will follow the trend laid out by previous collaborations and the skins could be available for an eye-watering 2,000 Silver each—around $20. If we look at Season of the Seraph’s Assassin’s Creed partnership, each armor set cost that much, while the Finishers and individual equipment cosmetics cost between 800 and 1,000 Silver.

Not all hope is lost for those who want to get their hands on these sets for free, though. Depending on Bungie’s plans for the store rotation in Season of the Wish, individual pieces of The Witcher armor could become available throughout the season for Bright Dust as well. The Fortnite armor sets got this treatment during Season of Plunder.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish launches on Tuesday, Nov. 28, with The Witcher collaboration becoming available simultaneously.