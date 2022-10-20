Solstice 2022 dropped the “of Heroes” in its name and brought in a new mechanic: event challenges. This overhaul created a series of objectives for Destiny 2 players to complete and unlock some rewards, including Event Tickets and a triumph for each of its four core events—Dawning, Guardian Games, Solstice, and Festival of the Lost.

The core use of Event Tickets is allowing players to obtain specific event-exclusive cosmetics, which may seem like a solid, noble idea in theory. In practice, however, you’ll need to shell out some Silver and grind a little to make the most out of Event Tickets.

Here’s an explanation of how Event Tickets work, how to obtain them, and what their uses are.

How to get Event Tickets in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Event tickets will be available by completing a slew of event challenges, which come and go with each event. For Festival of the Lost 2022, for instance, players will have to dive into the Haunted Sector playlist, unlock all pages of the Book of the Forgotten, complete ritual activities, and kill enemies with Arc abilities and specific weapons. Each event challenge awards one Event Ticket, so you must complete all of them to make the most out of your event card.

Though you can gild the event title, the triumphs required to gild it don’t award any Event Tickets, which means players will have to chase the Ghost Writer title if they want to unlock all cosmetics in their event cards.

What is the use of Event Tickets in Destiny 2?

Event Tickets are only usable for players who shell out 1,000 Silver (the cost of a season) for the upgraded event card. This new offering contains a series of cosmetics available exclusively from it and requires players to both purchase the event card and grind it to full, similarly to a mini battle pass.

Specific cosmetics can cost more Event Tickets, but completing all challenges is usually enough to unlock everything in your event card. For instance, for Festival of the Lost 2022, the Caramel Apple Ghost shell costs eight Event Tickets, while the Investigative Dance emote goes for only five. The Pumpkin Bomb transmat effect and Sweet Treat Ghost projection round out the offerings at two and one Event Tickets, respectively, bringing the total of Event Tickets required to 16.

If you don’t upgrade your event card, however, you have no use for Event Tickets, which means the only rewards you get from the event challenges are the actual prizes—such as masks and weapons for Festival of the Lost 2022—as well as the event title.