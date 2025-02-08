How to get the TIE Fighter ship in Destiny 2

The Advanced Prototype Jumpship, simply known as a TIE Fighter, is a part of the latest Destiny 2 collaboration with Star Wars. The collaboration added multiple armor sets, emotes, and this ship, which is modeled after Darth Vader’s TIE.

Recommended Videos

If you want to upgrade your Destiny 2 ship collection with the Advanced Prototype Jumpship inspired by legends from a distant universe, here’s everything you need to know about its price and features.

How to get the Advanced Prototype Jumpship in Destiny 2

This is the Way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy the Advanced Prototype Jumpship in the Eververse Store for 1,000 Silver, which is around $10. There’s also the Galactic Imperial Set available if you want to splash out. It includes the Advanced Prototype Jumpship (TIE Fighter ship), Repulsorlift Jumpspeeder (74-Z speeder bike sparrow), and the DS-2 Shell (second death star ghost shell). You can pick up this bundle for 2,800 Silver, among other items that are a part of the Star Wars collaboration.

It’s highly unlikely these items will become available for Bright Dust because they’re a part of the collaboration. However, if they will, it’ll probably happen in a year or two. The Assassin’s Creed armor, for example, was released in December 2022 and only became available for Bright Dust closer to the end of 2024.

Is Advanced Prototype Jumpship worth it in Destiny 2?

Everything a fan would want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A 1,000 Silver is a decent chunk of change to spend on a starship, considering all original ships cost 800 Silver. However, if you’re a Star Wars fan, this Ship might be the best thing your Silver can buy, apart from the armor sets.

The ship (also the sparrow and the ghost shell) comes with unique sound effects, and it’s everything you’d want from a TIE Fighter ship. The Advanced Prototype Jumpship makes TIE noises when you’re waiting in orbit, loading into the activity, or joining a fireteam.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy