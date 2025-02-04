Star Wars has reached Destiny 2 in the game’s biggest, most ambitious collaboration ever. The armor sets inspired by the movie franchise are the big-ticket items here, but the partnership has a dozen items available for purchase.

Bungie revealed the Star Wars collab in the Heresy Act One devstream in January, showing off the armor sets and a Ghost inspired by the Death Star. Though that’s enough to please the Rebel Alliance and the Empire, there are even more items up for grabs.

Here’s everything in the Destiny 2 x Star Wars collab, how you can add them to your collection, and how much they cost.

All Star Wars armor sets in Destiny 2 and how to get them

The Star Wars collab has three armor sets available. Previous collabs have adapted their design to fit into the Destiny universe and feel like a mix of both universes, but the armor sets appear to come straight from a galaxy far, far away.

Hunters are the Deathtroopers. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie Warlocks get the Royal Guard outfits. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie Titans hit the jackpot with the Stormtrooper ornament set. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie

You can only obtain the ornament sets through the Eververse Store by using Silver, the game’s premium currency. Each Star Wars armor set costs 2,000 Silver (about $20), so you need to shell out 6,000 Silver if you want all three sets.

But armor isn’t everything: There’s a host of other cosmetic items and equipment in store.

How much do the Star Wars collab items cost in Destiny 2?

If the Witness had this beam, it would have won. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since there’s a multitude of items in the collab, their prices can vary. Each Star Wars armor set costs 2,000 Silver, but the other items range from 800 (for the Ghost Shell) to 3,700 Silver (for the most expensive bundle).

Other Star Wars collab items in Destiny 2

Now all we’re missing is the X-Wing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to the armor sets, the Star Wars collab introduces a handful of other cosmetics. Bungie already showed the Death Star Ghost during a broadcast, but guardians can also get a ship and a sparrow. You can also buy finishers and emotes—yes, plural—to round out your collection.

Here is a list of bundles and individual prices for the Star Wars items in Destiny 2.

Interstellar Warfare Emotes Bundle: 3,700 Silver Remote Training Session Exotic emote (1,200 Silver) Infantry Practice Exotic multiplayer emote (1,400 Silver) Fated Duel Exotic multiplayer emote (1,400 Silver)

Interstellar Warfare Finishers Bundle: 2,700 Silver Unlimited Power finisher (1,000 Silver) Paracausal Pitch finisher (1,000 Silver) Riot Control (1,000 Silver)

Galactic Imperial Set: 2,500 Silver DS-2 Ghost Shell (800 Silver) Advanced Prototype Jumpship ship (1,000 Silver) Repulsorlift Jumpspeeder sparrow (1,000 Silver)



This isn’t enough to get me off my Skimmer, but it does look good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do the Star Wars armor sets cost Bright Dust?

The Star Wars armor sets are exclusively available for Silver upon release, but they might appear in the Bright Dust shop in the future. The first collab set (with Fortnite in 2022) was available for Bright Dust, and Bungie put the Assassin’s Creed set up for Bright Dust in Episode Revenant.

It’s certainly possible the Star Wars armor sets will appear for Bright Dust at some point, but for now, the only way to get them is by opening your wallet.

