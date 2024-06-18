Another Destiny 2 expansion means new shaders to change up how your guardian looks and feels out there in battle. One such shader, however, seems to have eluded players—the Shaped Keepsake shader.

This shader was first seen at the launch of The Final Shape and won’t be found in the Eververse Shop or be handed out among the cool rewards for completing the expansion’s campaign. You’ll need to work very hard to get your hands on this one. Here’s how to get the Shaped Keepsake shader in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Shaped Keepsake Memento shader in Destiny 2

You will need a Monolithic Memento to use this shader. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shaped Keepsake shader can only be used on weapons that have an attached Monolithic Memento. To get a Monolithic Memento, you must complete all of the encounters in the Salvation’s Edge raid flawlessly (without wiping), or finish the raid on Master difficulty.

Mementos are earned by completing some of the most challenging quests or activities in Destiny, but this one might just take the cake. If you leave the fireteam during a Salvation’s Edge raid run you’ll not be able to get the memento, so smash out the entire raid in one go without wiping. At the end, you’ll be able to pick up the memento at the vendor.

You can then apply the Monolithic Memento to a crafted Legendary weapon. Once applied, you’ll need to level up the weapon to level 30 to unlock the Shaped Keepsake shader for that weapon. This shader cannot be applied to armor and can only be used on crafted level 30 Legendary weapons with the socketed memento.

Black, yellow, white, and grey. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is one of the rarest shaders in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The shader gives the weapon a visual design similar to that of the base Salvation’s Edge raid weapons; a black, gleaming, metallic undercoat with hints of gold and a subtle grey animation.

