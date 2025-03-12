All Vorok Sentinel Eternal locations in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players may have encountered Vorok, Excise Eternal in the Nether. For Act Two of Heresy, they must find the Taken enemy again as part of the Shattered Will: Vorok, Sentinel Eternal quest.

Vorok is one of the many secrets in the Nether, Heresy’s seasonal activity. As part of the seasonal story in Act Two, you get a slew of quests called Shattered Will, akin to Eido’s Fieldwork objectives in Revenant.

Shattered Will: Vorok, Sentinel Eternal requires you to take down Vorok once, then defeat enemies with swords to complete it. If you’re out of heavy, you can always look for more in pots or return to Orbit. To get to that point, though, you must first find the Taken mini-boss. We’ve listed all of its locations below.

Where to find Vorok for the Sentinel Eternal quest in Destiny 2

Vorok is more annoying than dangerous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vorok can spawn in three locations, one in each starting area of the Nether. This means you can load into the Mausoleum, the Hall of Souls, or the Trenchway and still find this enemy, though we haven’t encountered Vorok in the Founts.

To summon Vorok, you must light three braziers in any of the areas above. The braziers don’t always spawn, so you may have to reboot your run if they aren’t there. We also recommend summoning Vorok before triggering the area boss, since this Taken enemy can disappear if you force a spawn while the objective to take down the zone boss is active.

Here’s where you can find this mini-boss in all three starting areas in the Nether.

Vorok location in the Hall of Souls

This area is right below the arch where you fight the boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vorok’s spawn location in the Hall of Souls is just below the large arch in the zone. You’ll inevitably head to this area to take down the area boss, but make sure to stop here before triggering the Subjugator so you can take down Vorok quickly. The braziers are on alternating columns.

Vorok location in the Mausoleum

Follow the flames. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you spawn on the Mausoleum, look for a slightly elevated construction in front of you and to your right. Below it, at ground level, you can spot a narrow hallway with three hard-to-notice braziers. Light them up to bring Vorok out of hiding, then defeat this mini-boss again to grab the piece of the sword you need.

Vorok location in the Trenchway

You might miss this if your objectives don’t take you there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spawning into the Trenchway means you must face the Tormentor boss early on, but you can at least take comfort in the fact that you don’t have to fight it as a tier three boss. Before you set yourself up for that fight, though, head to the far left side of the area and look for three braziers there. Light all three to summon Vorok, then defeat the mini-boss to advance your quest.

