How to get Mementos in Destiny 2

Mementos are a new cosmetic upgrade introduced to Destiny 2 in The Witch Queen. These aren’t equipped like your traditional Shaders or Ornaments, instead applied to weapons crafted at The Enclave with evolving decorative properties. This concludes at level 30 with an exclusive Shader tied to each type of Memento, allowing Guardians to flex a look that properly befits their dedication in a way that others can’t replicate.

These Mementos are a rare item to obtain. The Gambit Memento, currently the only Memento in Destiny 2, is acquired through random chance at the end of Gambit matches. Only one of these Mementos can be stored in your inventory at any time, but a lot of Gambit will be required to even start fleshing out your arsenal with this unique cosmetic.

Despite Gambit currently being the only available Memento as of week two of Season of the Risen, Bungie explained in a previous This Week At Bungie blog that further Mementos tied to end-game activities will become available later in the season. Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfalls were specifically mentioned as two activities that will receive Mementos later down the line, most likely coming with the same random drop chance and an exclusive shader at level 30 themed around the activity.

Screengrab via Bungie

Mementos can be equipped to a crafted weapon at any time, either through Reshaping or forged onto a new one. While there are no level requirements for adding the Memento, each of its benefits requires a specific level milestone. You need level one with the weapon to get its activity-specific tracker, level 20 for a title that will be visible when inspecting the weapon, and then level 30 for the exclusive shader themed around where the Memento came from. The Gambit Memento, for example, gives the gun a green snakeskin pattern with black elements. It’s perfect for selling the fantasy of your Guardian being Drifter’s favorite mote runner.