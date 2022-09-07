How to get Spoils of Conquest in Destiny 2 

The best loot is needed for Destiny 2 to take on any raid. The only way to get this loot is by grouping up and farming. The currency, Spoils of Conquest, is usable for players to purchase Vault of Glass and Deep Stone Crypt gear, as well as older raid exotics.

We’re here to help you get Spoils of Conquest, but before you get started, players must know that Raids are the only way you’ll get your mitts on Spoils.

Best areas to farm Spoils of Conquest

The best places to get them are Vow of the Disciple (Hidden Chest), Vow of Disciple (Encounter), Vault of Glass (Hidden Chest), Vault of Glass (Subsequent Encounters), and Legacy Raid Encounters.

With every drop, except for the Legacy Raid Encounters, players will expect to receive five-times Spoil drops, with Legacy only gathering three times.

The best place to farm Spoils of Conquest is the Vow of the Disciple and the Vault of Glass. The Templar encounters in this raid are incredibly integral to gathering Spoils of Conquest.

Fortunately for any player currently reading, you won’t need to have much experience in order to clear this stage. The encounters are simple and quite easy to complete.

Make sure you gather a Destiny 2 team and practice in order to take on the challenge of tackling the Templar. Ensure you kill him fast; this will be the quickest way to farm Spoils. Vow of the Disciple is an effective alternative, however, it does require more time to farm.

Now, get out there and start farming those Spoils of Conquest, Guardian!